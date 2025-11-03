"She was always trying to control me": Gino talks about his relationship with Jasmine on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Gino Palazzolo (Image via Instagram/@gpalazz2)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever?, Gino Palazzolo shared a bit about being single and how he is preparing to meet new people again. Amidst this, he also shared a bit about his relationship with Jasmine Pineda.

The episode aired on November 2, 2025, where Jino is seen trying on new clothes at a shop where he wants to upgrade his wardrobe in order to re-enter the dating scene. While speaking with the sales executive, he shared some information about his ex-wife, Jasmine.

He compared Jasmine to the jacket he was trying on and said,



“I went through a terrible relationship recently. She was always trying to control me. She is a controlling person and manipulative. That’s what this jacket feels like.”



90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever? star Gino Palazzolo wants to get married again







During the episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever? Gino Palazzolo went out to shop and remarked that he wants to spend more money to look like “George Clooney or Richard Gere.”

The sales executive asked whether he was in a rush and wanted clothes today. Gino explains that he is not particularly in a rush, but he has created a dating profile and wants to be prepared when he goes on a date with someone. He said:



“But I created a dating profile and I haven’t really landed a date yet. But I am kind of preparing for that time where some, you know I start talking to somebody, I want to have my pants ready.”



The sales assistant then goes to find a certain thing for him to try on.

He makes Gino try on a few jackets in different colours and styles.

Gino then shared in the confessional interview that he had been measured this way during his first marriage with his first wife. He added:



“But that was like 20 years ago. I met my first wife through a dating site. Brazil section.”



Gino then goes to confess that he has a type, which is a beautiful woman with “wide hips and big booty.”

He then goes on to share about his recent separation from Jasmine, where he called her manipulative and controlling.

He said:



“She got pregnant with someone else and she just had their baby…just recently and we are still married. She really f*ucked my life and it is like a total mess now you know.”



The sales assistant felt sorry for him but thanked him for giving him some context about the situation.

Gino then tries on a jacket that he really likes, which makes him feel confident.

Palazzolo then goes on to confess that he loved the shopping experience and should have done that a long time ago. Gino also commented about his relationship with Jasmine further in the confessional interview, stating:



“Five years of toxicity is a lot for a relationship. But I will not let Jasmine ruin my future. I believe that everyone is gonna meet the true love of their life at some point. Unfortunately for me, I haven’t yet but to be honest I want a family and I want to get married again. Especially because my marriage with Jasmine was a fraud.”



He added:



“Jasmine used me 100% to get a green card and I am not going to give up on immigration fraud, and I will do everything I can to go her out of this country because I think she deserves it and if I put all my effort in to try to revoke her green card, that’s all that matters to me.”



