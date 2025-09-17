"She treats me like a child" - Love Is Blind: France star Jonathan criticizes Cynthia's attitude during an argument

Jonathan from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The debut season of Love Is Blind: France returned with a new set of episodes (5-7) on September 17, 2025.

It continued to document the couples’ journeys beyond the pods and in the outside world, where they faced real life challenges, personal disagreements, and more.

One such conflict occurred between Cynthia and Jonathan in episode 6, which wedged a deep gap between the two of them.

It all started when Cynthia questioned Jonathan if he was still in contact with his ex-partners.

Jonathan replied that it was “unhealthy,” so he was not friends with his exes. But at the same time, he admitted to being in touch with some who had since gotten married.

He even added that it was difficult to shut people off after being friends with them for years.

Cynthia wanted a straightforward answer without any context, which she felt Jonathan was not providing her with.

So, she continued to push him, but none of his responses satisfied her. As they went back and forth, their conversation got heated and they struggled to communicate.

Jonathan was not fond of how Cynthia made him feel during the argument, so he said:



“We have a hard time communicating because she treats me like a child. She prevents me from being myself.”



Love Is Blind: France star Jonathan feels overwhelmed by Cynthia’s overpowering personality







Cynthia and Jonathan had just ended a major disagreement about their height difference earlier in the episode. As a result, they hoped to have a peaceful dinner and focus on developing their relationship.

However, it did not take long for things to fall apart. Cynthia asked Jonathan if he was still in touch with his exes to get to know him better, or atleast, his stance on the subject.

Jonathan stated that he was not for such friendships, but at the same time, explained how it was difficult for him to cut off people he had been friends with for years.

Cynthia did not appreciate how the Love Is Blind: France star gave context for his situation instead of a straight answer.

Jonathan felt Cynthia was misinterpreting things and showing a lack of trust in him, but the latter argued otherwise. She said she needed a clear answer because she still was getting to know him.

Jonathan then assured Cynthia that he came to the experiment to be true and not let anyone interfere with his relationship. The Love Is Blind: France star added that he would never put her in a situation he wouldn’t want to be in.



“I was just trying to clearly understand what your opinion was on the subject. Just as if you’d ask me the same question. I would have answered very simply and given my point of view on the subject,” she replied.



Soon after, things heated between the pair as they continued to face communication issues. In Jonathan’s eyes, they had issues because of Cynthia’s overpowering personality.

He believed she was “condescending, hard, and all around uncompromising” toward him.

Jonathan expressed that he was taken aback by the extreme side of her personality because it was something that he had not witnessed in the pods.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: France cameras, Jonathan confessed that he was tired of her and her defensiveness, to the point where it made him question his future with her.

In a separate confessional, Cynthia admitted that she could be “very cold.” But even then, she expected the person speaking with her to answer her questions with a “simple yes/no answer."



“I think that he was scared of giving me the wrong answer. And, so, um, it wasn’t an honest answer. And when I don’t feel reassured, well, I automatically, I turn into a stone wall, you know. And then I’m not the same person,” the Love Is Blind: France star explained.



The argument left Jonathan with an apprehensive feeling, as he realized their personalities were not a match.

As a result, he ended things with Cynthia in episode 6.

