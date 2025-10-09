Shark Tank update: What happened to Snorinator after the show?

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner (Image via Getty)

Shark Tank Season 17 featured The Snorinator update after they appeared on the show. A follow-up published in October 2025 looked at Lloyd and Sue Ecker’s journey after their pitch.

The blog post detailed their initial offer, financials, deal outcome, and their progress since appearing on the show. It outlined how the couple presented their anti-snoring pillow, The Snorinator, which helps users sleep in an upright position to reduce snoring.

According to the October 2025 Shark Tank Blog update, the founders shared how they invested their own funds to get the product to market and later secured backing from two Sharks.

The post also discussed the business’s early sales figures, new strategies, and product updates after airing. In the sections below, the first part recaps their Shark Tank appearance and deal, and the second covers what happened afterward.

Shark Tank appearance and deal recap

Lloyd and Sue Ecker appeared on Shark Tank asking for $100,000 for 10% equity in The Snorinator, their upright-sleep pillow.

They shared that they had invested about $341,000 of their own savings into operations and inventory. Their production cost per pillow was $38, and they retailed it at $160.

The founders reported total sales of $100,000 in their first year, $214,000 in the second, and $325,000 by mid-2025.

They also admitted to cumulative losses of around $500,000. Some Sharks were cautious about the concept. Robert Herjavec questioned whether users would stick to upright sleeping, Barbara Corcoran declined, citing her own comfort issues, and Kevin O’Leary dropped out over marketing concerns.

Lori Greiner and guest Shark Michael Strahan eventually offered $100,000 for 25% equity, splitting the stake evenly. The Eckers accepted.

The update describes this deal as the foundation for their next steps and highlights that The Snorinator held a utility patent, a selling point mentioned during the pitch. The segment concluded with the founders leaving the Tank optimistic and ready to scale with two Shark partners on board.

Post-show developments according to the October 2025 update

After the episode aired, The Snorinator gained increased attention and traffic.

The founders said they intended to “build momentum via the exposure and to expand reach through online sales and social media.” In a company statement, they confirmed,

“The company secured a $100,000 investment. The investment brings both capital and strategic guidance to the brand.”

In a later post on their site titled:

“The Snorinator Secures Investment from Two Sharks to Help Silence Snoring for Millions,” the Eckers expressed gratitude for the opportunity, writing, “Appearing on Shark Tank gave us the opportunity to connect with millions of people who are ready to actually do something about it.”

Local media outlets reported that Lori Greiner and Michael Strahan tested the product in a demo bed during the episode, which drew viewers’ interest.

The coverage also mentioned that before their TV appearance, the founders had sold around 3,000 units priced at $159.99 each. Following the show, they introduced new items, including a pillowcase and a travel bag, expanding their product range.

The company also ran a “Shark Tank Special” discount promotion after the episode aired. According to the October 2025 blog, the team is focusing on scaling operations, refining marketing, and improving availability.

However, no updated sales or profit figures were shared publicly. The latest reports suggest that The Snorinator continues to operate under the same partnership, working with its Shark investors to grow its reach and customer base.

