Selling the OC Season 4 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Tyler Stanaland from Selling the OC (PImage via Getty)

The official trailer for Selling the OC Season 4 dropped on October 23, 2025, giving viewers a first look at what’s ahead for the Newport Beach branch of the Oppenheim Group.

The clip opens with the familiar agents returning to work and immediately stresses higher stakes:



“The OC agents are back and ready to establish their office as the top brokerage within the Oppenheim Group.”



In the same trailer, we hear a voice-over noting that:



“The competition heats up for some high-stakes listings, devastating rumors threaten to divide the team.”



Some returning cast—such as Jason Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Tyler Stanaland, Gio Helou, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall—while three new agents (Fiona Belle, Ashtyn Zerboni, and Kaylee Ricciardi) join the mix.

The trailer also confirms that Season 4 of Selling the OC will premiere on November 12, 2025. The new season promises to reinvent familiar dynamics, introducing fresh blood and revisiting unresolved tensions from previous seasons.

Selling the OC Season 4: The office-culture shake-up & new talent







One of the clearest signals in the Selling the OC Season 4 trailer is that the office hierarchy is shifting.

The trailer reiterates that the agents are eager to “establish their office as the top brokerage,” and that “devastating rumors threaten to divide the team.”

This suggests that internal power plays will loom large.

Moreover, the addition of new agents is set to stir the mix: Fiona Belle, Ashtyn Zerboni, and Kaylee Ricciardi join the Newport Beach team.

Their profiles reveal varied backgrounds—Belle joined the O Group in 2024 and had already closed million-dollar deals in six months; Zerboni has experience in modeling, acting, and luxury real estate; Ricciardi brings 13 years in luxury rentals and event-based work.

Their arrival signals that Selling the OC Season 4 will highlight not just listing drama, but how incoming talent disrupts the old guard.

As series creator Adam DiVello told Tudum:



“A lot has changed in the real lives of those agents since Season 3, so it’s exciting to get back down there… They are just crushing it down there.”



That quote underscores that the rebooted version of Selling the OC is leaning into new storylines and changed relationships.

High-stakes listings meet personal fallout

Another major focus of the trailer is how luxury listings and personal drama collide. The narration emphasizes that “the competition heats up for some high-stakes listings,” while also warning that “devastating rumors threaten to divide the team.”

Selling the OC Season 4 appears to be deliberately dramatizing not just the property deals, but the interpersonal fallout behind them.

For example, the trailer teases office gossip and shifts in loyalty as agents from a San Diego branch are introduced. One key question raised: Will the old-school agents let the newcomers sink or swim?

This plays into a larger theme of Selling the OC Season 4—balancing business ambitions with emotional consequences.

In the footage shown, we see the sales team pushing expansive ocean-front estates, while off-camera, the undercurrents of suspicion and mistrust appear.

The combination of lush listings and carved-out alliances sets the stage for what promises to be one of the most charged seasons yet.

Fractured relationships & untold storylines

The third takeaway revolves around the unresolved relationships that resurface in Selling the OC Season 4.

While the trailer doesn’t explicitly name every conflict, it visually frames the agents not just as colleagues, but as individuals navigating loyalty, friendship, and ambition.

The voice-over about “devastating rumors” hints at storylines left over from prior seasons.

Earlier reporting shows that significant exits from the Oppenheim Group—including Alexandra Jarvis and Sean Palmieri—were tied to “toxic culture” and internal drama.

While those cast members are not central in the new trailer, their absence arguably contributes to the current atmosphere.

Stay tuned for more updates.



