Selling Sunset's Nicole Young fired from her position after bringing up Chrishell Stause’s parents during argument

Nicole Young from Selling Sunset (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Selling Sunset season 9 debuted on Netflix on October 29, 2025, with all ten episodes.

The series saw Brett and Jason Oppenheim make the “tough” decision of firing agent Nicole Young from her position after she made a “disheartening” comment about co-star Chrishell Stause’s late parents.

In episode 3, titled Too Far Gone, the Oppenheim brothers sat down with Nicole for a private conversation, where Jason told Nicole:



“I do my best to kind of stay away from getting involved in things, unless and until I feel it is just imperative. And neither Brett or I are happy about having to do this, but you’re gonna have to leave this office.”



The situation came to a head after Nicole clashed with Chrishell in the previous episode during Amanza Smith’s celebratory dinner.

The argument initially started between Nicole and Emma Hernan, with Nicole referring to a season 8 rumor that claimed Emma was having an affair with a married man.

However, one thing led to another, and past accusations started to resurface. One such allegation was Chrishell’s claim in season 6 that Nicole was on drugs.

In the latest episode, Chrishell alleged that the remark was true, to which Nicole replied:



“Honey, you’re confusing me with your parents, okay? You seem to be obsessed with drugs.”



The comment riled everyone up, resulting in Nicole getting kicked out of the party.

Selling Sunset fame Nicole Young was removed from the dinner party after making hurtful remarks about Crishell Stause’s parents







In episode 2, titled Girlsgiving, tensions reached a boiling point when Emma’s alleged affair was brought up.

While Nicole defended herself and her claims, Emma called her “evil.” Meanwhile, Chrishell jumped to the defense of her friend Emma, which further triggered Nicole.

As soon as the argument began to heat up, Amanza intervened and asked Nicole not to poke the matter further.

When she questioned why, Amanza said:



“You did do something f**ked up. It should’ve never escaped your lips. That is the point.You hold onto it.”



The Selling Sunset star issued her a stern warning to either “shut up” or leave the party, reiterating that she made a mistake by circulating the rumor about Emma.

When Nicole asked Amanza why she did not defend her when Chrishell accused her of using drugs, Amanza turned to Chrishell and Emma and criticized them for making the allegation.

Chrishell claimed the comment was “true,” to which Nicole mentioned that she was confusing her with her parents.

The remark immediately stunned everyone, as they were unable to believe what they heard.

Without wasting a single moment, Amanza and Emma asked Nicole to leave the party.



“You OD’d on cocaine,” Chrishell claimed in return.



Nicole stood her ground, dismissing all accusations about her being an addict.

At that point, Amanza reminded the Selling Sunset star that Chrishell’s parents were dead, and that it was not appropriate to make the “below-the-belt” comment.

Regardless, Nicole continued to defend herself, pointing out that Chrishell openly talked about her parents doing drugs, seemingly referring to Chrishell discussing her life in her book Under Construction.

While Chrishell admitted that her parents tried drugs at some point in their lives, they were not addicts.

She lost both her parents to lung cancer – her mother passed away in July 2020 and her father in 2019.

Ultimately, Nicole was removed from the gathering and later dismissed from her position by Jason and Brett.

The Selling Sunset star had worked with the brothers since 2014 and was not pleased with their decision to let her go.

According to her, the brothers were “caving to Chrishell’s desires.”

Stay tuned for more updates.