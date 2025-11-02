Real Housewives of Potomac: Gizelle Bryant's potential NFL romance takes center stage

Shawn Springs (Image via Getty)

In Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant finds herself at the center of speculation after being linked to former NFL cornerback Shawn Springs, as her castmates probe her dating life and she offers new details on the status of their connection.

Sources confirm to US Magazine that during a cast lunch filmed for the show, the topic of Valentine-style disclosure arose when fellow cast member Stacey Rusch confronted Bryant about rumors that Springs is her “new man.”

Episodes aired indicate that the conversation became one of the major threads of the season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac spotlights Gizelle Bryant’s “NFL Connection”

On the October 26, 2025, episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Bryant faced direct questioning about her relationship status.

When asked by Stacey whether she had a boyfriend, Bryant replied,

“I do not. I’m single.”

In the same episode, she clarified,

“That’s not a boyfriend; that’s a date.”

According to cast footage, the screen pans to rolled photos and rumors revealing her to be dating Shawn Springs. Bryant then admitted:

“Yeah. He’s still around.”

Earlier in the episode, in a confessional, Bryant explained the complexity of her dating life,

“If I’m around anyone, these girls automatically assume this is my boyfriend and he’s gonna be my fiancé and then he’s gonna be my husband. And actually, that’s not how life works.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac has followed Bryant in her transition from past marriage to renewed dating, and this storyline marks one of the most pointed explorations of her romantic pursuits to date.

For those needing background, The Real Housewives of Potomac launched in January 2016 and chronicles the lives of affluent women in the DC-area suburbs.

Bryant has remained a core cast member throughout all ten seasons. She shares three daughters with ex-husband Jamal Bryant.

Inside the season’s group trip and cast dynamics, tension arose when Stacey pressed Bryant,

“You have a whole man. His name is Shawn Springs, and he played in the NFL.”

Bryant responded,

“That’s not what the streets are saying.”

In another moment, Bryant opened up about guidance from her late father,

“My father, before he passed, I remember one conversation that we had. ‘Look, you got to find a man that fits like a comfortable shoe.’”

The Real Housewives of Potomac filmed part of this season on the Caribbean island of Nevis, where the cast’s dinner conversation about Bryant’s dating ledger included a remark by castmate Keiarna Stewart that Bryant had “like four” men on her dating roster, which Bryant described as “dwindling.”

Meanwhile, details about Shawn Springs have become part of the public record due to coverage tied to the show.

He played 13 seasons as a cornerback in the NFL, beginning with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted in 1997, then moving to Washington Redskins in 2004 and finishing with the New England Patriots in 2010.

After football, he founded the applied science company Windpact and is a father to four children.

As The Real Housewives of Potomac cast interrogates Bryant’s next chapter, in a video preview of Season 10 Episode 5, the question posed to her by the cast is,

“Has he met your daughters?”

Bryant answered in a confessional,

“Actually, only one of my daughters, Grace, has met him, and she thinks he’s age-appropriate. And she thinks he’s checking the boxes.”

For the record, Bryant emphasized that while she is dating, she still considers herself “on the market.” She said,

“I’m on the market.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac continues to portray Bryant’s evolving love life in a way that engages both her peers and her fans.

Her past and present relationships have been a longtime storyline; this season appears to give renewed focus to the question of whether she’s ready for something more defined.

In earlier interviews outside the show, Bryant addressed her willingness to remarry. She told a major outlet,

“I think maybe a, what do you call those things? A commitment ceremony. Yes, that’s not legally binding. It could be like a wedding of sorts.”

Her openness to partnership yet caution about rushing into marriage frames how her situation with Springs is being received.

For The Real Housewives of Potomac, the dating tracks are as significant as the social drama.

With Shawn Springs, Bryant has added a high-profile potential partner whose athletic past and business present offer fresh narrative possibilities for the series.

As the episode aired, stating “That’s not a boyfriend; that’s a date,” Bryant framed the status of her romance on The Real Housewives of Potomac very carefully, but the fact that she chose to bring it into the show in a visible way confirms the spotlight is on.

