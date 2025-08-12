Rachel Recchia and Ray Gantt’s ‘Perfect Match’ season 3 journey and where they stand now

Rachel Recchia from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram @pilot.rachel)

Perfect Match season 3 aired its latest episodes on Netflix on August 8, 2025, showing the developing connection between Rachel Recchia and Ray Gantt.

Rachel, known from The Bachelorette, entered the villa early in the season and went through several matches before meeting Ray, a former finalist from Love Island USA.

Initially, Rachel was linked with Freddie from Love Is Blind: UK and later had a brief reconnection with Clayton Echard, her former Bachelor lead.

That reunion ended quickly, and Rachel moved on to match with Scott from Love Island: UK.

Ray joined the villa in episode 6, first meeting Madison and Jalen on a double date. His return during the mixers allowed him to speak with Rachel, leading to an instant connection.

Their wrestling-themed date further strengthened their bond, though Carrington from Love Island USA made one last attempt to win Rachel over.

While the Perfect Match finale outcome is yet to be revealed, Rachel and Ray have not confirmed whether they are still together. Rachel hinted at ongoing cast drama, saying,

“There’s a lot still going on,” during a recent podcast interview.

Rachel and Ray’s connection grows after a season of shifting matches in Perfect Match season 3

Rachel Recchia began her Perfect Match season 3 journey with a date alongside Freddie from Love Is Blind: UK, but any potential connection faded when she reunited with her former Bachelor lead, Clayton Echard.

Their shared history was complicated, as Clayton had ended their time together on The Bachelor by pursuing another contestant.

Despite suggesting in the villa that their meeting might be fate, Clayton soon went on a date with Sandy from The Ultimatum and decided not to continue with Rachel.

Rachel stayed in the villa when Clayton and Sandy set her up on a date with Scott from Love Island: UK. The pair matched and remained together for a few episodes, though Rachel questioned whether Scott’s interest was genuine.

Ray Gantt entered in episode 6 of Perfect Match, meeting Madison and Jalen on a double date.

Although his first appearance didn’t lead to a match, his return for the mixers allowed him to meet Rachel properly.

They found an immediate connection, with Rachel describing herself as “lover-girl” and Ray as “lover-boy.”

Choosing to match, they went on to win the final compatibility challenge. Their lucha libre wrestling date showcased their teamwork, while Carrington made a last effort to connect with Rachel before she confirmed her choice to stay with Ray.

Uncertain relationship status after filming but ongoing cast drama

As episodes 7–9 of Perfect Match aired on August 8, 2025, fans were left to wonder whether Rachel and Ray would remain a couple by the finale.

Neither has confirmed their relationship status publicly, and both have avoided giving clear spoilers.

However, Rachel’s recent social media and podcast appearances have provided hints.

On August 10, she posted a photo from Temecula Valley Wine Country with the caption, “closing my eyes so I don’t have to see episodes 7–9,” suggesting mixed feelings about how events played out.

In an appearance on The Viall Files podcast, Rachel shared that cast members were still dealing with personal issues, particularly after reuniting at Netflix’s Summer Break event.

She said there might have been “more drama at that Netflix event than on the show,” and noted that “couples [were] getting back together” despite filming ending a year ago. When asked if she had rekindled anything, Rachel replied,

“Who knows? I might be talking to someone. You guys know I love a second chance and a third and a fourth!”

Ray has not commented directly on the relationship but continues to engage with fellow cast members on social media. Fans will have to wait until the finale to learn whether this pairing lasted beyond the Perfect Match villa.

