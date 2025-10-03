"More about him being a stranger": Love Is Blind star Kacie speaks out on her split with Patrick

Kacie and Patrick from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 1, featuring a fresh cast of Denver residents eager to find love and possibly their life partners.

However, the journey proved difficult for many, as doubts, vulnerabilities, conflicts and other inhibitions surfaced, impacting connections.

A similar situation emerged between Kacie and Patrick in episodes 5 and 6 of the series, when Kacie declared she could no longer continue the experiment and needed to go home.

Through a series of mixed signals, she ended things with Patrick, who is of Asian descent, assuring him that her decision was not based on his appearance or ethnicity.

However, she admitted on-camera that her attraction to him would not “grow that much,” making it seem like her decision was based on his physical appearance.

In an interview with Tudum, published on Thursday, Oct. 2, Kacie insisted that her decision had nothing to do with Patrick’s looks.



“He’s a handsome guy. It was more about him being a stranger in my arms than it was what he looks like,” she said.



She also maintained that the conversation was not a breakup, and that she wanted to continue pursuing him outside the show.

However, in the Love Is Blind episode, Kacie said that she wanted him to be with someone who would be “obsessed” with him.

Love Is Blind season 9 star Kacie denies lying to Patrick about her true feelings







Looking back on the experiment, Kacie said that she sought a connection beyond just the “surface level.” She immediately connected with Patrick because she thought he was “so full of life and well-rounded.”

Kacie liked how proactive Patrick was, as she appreciated his willingness to match her active energy.

One thing Patrick was reluctant to discuss in the pods was his ethnicity, as it had led to rejection in the past. Consequently, he felt insecure talking about it, but Kacie insisted otherwise.

After some thought, he revealed that he was of Chinese and Cambodian descent.

The Love Is Blind star told Tudum that he was not thrown off by the line of questioning:



“If I was going to ask someone to marry me, I was going to let them know that I was Asian,” he said.



Kacie, meanwhile, explained that she pushed him to disclose it because it was “such a huge part of him.” She added that she was “intrigued” by his background and wanted to make sure he was “comfortable and understood.”

As the episodes progressed, Kacie and Patrick’s connection grew, and they eventually got engaged.

However, their connection did not last, as Kacie felt strange after their first reveal.



“He did feel like more of a stranger to me,” she said.



Kacie eventually realized that she needed more time to process everything. She told Tudum that she needed to take the relationship off-camera and “date him slowly at our pace at home in Denver.”

As for Patrick, the conversation in the hotel lobby was confusing. Although he approached the conversation with “ultimate trust,” he admitted to not knowing that the conversation was to end things.

Kacie, however, maintained that the chat was not a breakup. According to her, she had wanted to pursue a relationship with Patrick outside the show, but the thought of continuing it troubled her.



“I'll never be able to explain the feeling of, you think you're really in love with this person, and then you meet them, and you're like, ‘Oh wow, I actually don't know this person.’ I did crash out a little,” Kacie expressed.



Regardless of how everything played out, Kacie confessed that she had no regrets. However, she wondered what would have happened had she gone to Baja with Patrick.

Kacie concluded by saying that she had never lied to Patrick about her true feelings. She was proud of herself for being “very honest” and not acting “some way just to basically remain on a TV show.”

Stay tuned for more updates.