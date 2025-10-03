Who was nominated on Big Brother UK 2025 day 2? Details explored

Gani and Zelah from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

On day 2 of Big Brother UK 2025, newcomers Cameron B, Feyisola, George and Richard were tasked with nominating another housemate to receive the “Evil Eye.”

The process was shown in full during the episode, beginning with one-on-one discussions between the new arrivals and the rest of the housemates, followed by deliberations inside the Diary Room.

After considering both Gani and Elsa, the group announced Gani as the second nominee, confirming him as vulnerable in the week’s public vote. Their decision placed Gani up for elimination, joining Zelah Glasson, who had been nominated the previous night.

Big Brother UK 2025 day 2 nominations and house events

The four newcomers’ task

The quartet entered the house on day 2 and was immediately instructed to give out two Evil Eyes. The previous evening, they had already nominated Zelah Glasson, which automatically put him in danger of elimination. For their second choice, the new housemates changed strategy.

Richard informed the rest of the group that he, Cameron B, Feyisola and George would be holding one-on-one meetings in the Snug with each housemate.

These discussions asked housemates who they would prefer to stay and who they would consider eliminating. The feedback collected was then used to guide the quartet’s second Evil Eye nomination.

Cameron K emerged as the most mentioned name during these conversations, both as someone to stay and as a possible elimination choice. The newcomers, however, ultimately narrowed their deliberations down to Gani and Elsa.

The decision to nominate Gani

Inside the Diary Room, the four newcomers attempted to reverse their initial nomination of Zelah, explaining they regretted the previous night’s choice. Richard said they had made “a mistake” with their first Evil Eye nomination. Big Brother confirmed that Zelah’s nomination remained final and could not be withdrawn.

This left them with the responsibility of selecting the second nominee. Cameron B. and Richard leaned toward nominating Gani, while George and Feyisola preferred Elsa. After the discussion, they settled on Gani. Feyisola was tasked with delivering the decision to the housemates.

When asked by Big Brother to explain the reasoning, Feyisola became emotional and left the living room, only to return. She told the housemates that they had not made the decision lightly but had to proceed.

George followed by clarifying that they took feedback from the house and said Gani’s singing and dancing was “not everyone’s cup of tea.” Richard also stated he felt some of Gani’s performances appeared to be for the benefit of the cameras.

Gani responded by saying that singing and dancing are his nature and that he cannot "act 24/7." With this decision, both Gani and Zelah were confirmed as the nominees facing the first public vote of the season.

House challenge and wages

Alongside the nomination process, the episode featured the season’s first major challenge. The house was converted into “Eyecon Industries,” with housemates divided into teams to produce eyeballs, much like factory workers. Their collective output determined whether they would receive a luxury shopping budget.

Each housemate also received wages in the form of “eyes,” which could later be exchanged for privileges or advantages. Zelah, when given the option to collect wages, chose to take 20 eyes, leaving equal shares for the rest of the group.

Richard, when faced with his choice, initially asked for all 130 remaining eyes before revising his decision to take 50. Teja also collected 50 eyes, while Gani, George and Cameron B were left with none.

Gani expressed frustration after learning of the outcome, calling his housemates “greedy” and explaining that he had worked hard during the task. The distribution of wages created tension in the house, compounding the pressure already surrounding the eviction process.

With Gani and Zelah both nominated, the public was invited to vote to save one of them ahead of Friday’s live eviction. The results of this vote will determine which housemate remains in the competition as the season continues.

