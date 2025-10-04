Big Brother UK star Zelah opens up about his transitioning process and gender euphoria

Zelah from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK released a new episode on October 3, 2025, which showcased the housemates having deep and meaningful conversations.

In one segment of the episode, Zelah had a detailed discussion about his gender-affirming surgery and the experience of “gender euphoria.”

The conversation came to a head when 39-year-old pizza shop manager Gani asked the 25-year-old South London personal trainer how long he had been working on his fitness.



“Three years as a woman, two years as a man,” Zelah replied.



Gani was pleasantly surprised when the Big Brother UK fame revealed that he had transitioned from a woman to a man in 2023.

Gani admitted that he could not tell by his appearance that he had transitioned, and called him “iconic.”

Zelah confessed that he was happier after transitioning and accepting a new lifestyle.

Shortly after, Jenny joined the conversation and asked Zelah how he felt after getting the surgery and if he had lost weight as a result of it.

Zelah opened up about his journey and the changes it brought to his body, following which, he educated the two about “gender euphoria,” which he described as the “positively overwhelming sense of belonging with your gender.”

Big Brother UK star Zelah admits feeling free after getting the gender-affirming surgery







Gani, who was unaware of Zelah’s true identity, was taken aback when he mentioned that he transitioned from a woman to a man in 2023.



“I can’t even tell, man, seriously. Oh my god, this is iconic,” he expressed.



When Zelah stated that he was happier post-surgery, Gani asked him about his family’s reaction to the change.

The personal trainer shared that his family was supportive, which impressed Gani, who noted that attitudes were different in his home country.

He explained that in his home country, people attempted to restrict women’s freedom by imposing rules on them, whereas men enjoyed unfiltered privileges.

Regardless, Gani hoped Zelah’s parents were proud of him because he turned out to be a “handsome man.”

Gani then opened up about being bis*xual, saying that he could never see Zelah as a woman.



“I think you belong in this one,” he added.



Zelah appreciated his support and thanked him for his comments.

Shortly after, Jenny joined the pair, asking Zelah how it felt when he got his “top surgery.”



“So, you feel like you’re nude,” he replied.



When asked if he lost weight, the Big Brother UK alum said, “Not as much as you think.”

While Zelah explained the transitioning process, Gani asked him about his change in voice, to which he replied that the testosterone helped him deepen it over time.

When Gani opined that he had a “manly voice,” Zelah noted it was his “biggest insecurity.”



“It’s so funny to hear you say that. My voice is probably my biggest insecurity when I transitioned, because I still feel now like I have quite feminine undertones,” he expressed.



However, both Gani and Jenny argued otherwise.

Zelah then spoke about “gender euphoria,” saying it was the sense of belonging with your gender.

He recalled feeling that when he could wrap a towel around his waist instead of his chest and walk “shirtless” after his surgery.



“It was so freeing,” he added.



Jenny wondered if the Big Brother UK star had changed his name as well. Zelah revealed that he had only changed his middle name from Shakira to Shakir.

Later in the episode, Gani and Zelah faced elimination, with Gani becoming the second person evicted from the house.

Stay tuned for more updates.