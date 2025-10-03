"Didn't deserve to be booted out so early": Big Brother UK fans react to Gani's eviction

Gani from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK aired a new episode on Friday, October 3, 2025, which featured the season’s first live eviction.

It resulted in the eviction of 39-year-old pizza shop manager Gani, who was nominated alongside 25-year-old personal trainer Zelah by the four new housemates, namely George, Richard, Feyisola, and Cameron B.

Zelah was the first contestant selected to face eviction, as the quartet of newcomers was tasked with handing an ‘evil eye’ to two co-stars.

After discussions with other cast members, the four newbies put Gani at risk of being eliminated.

As the eviction episode unfolded, presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best delivered the public’s verdict, declaring Gani as the second person booted from the show.

However, Gani did not have a typical exit, as he did not leave through the front door and was not greeted by the usual live audience.

Instead, ITV abandoned the grand exit due to Storm Amy and conducted it on Big Brother: Late & Live.

Gani was escorted out of the house by Will, and he walked out to a rather small group of people.

Many Big Brother UK fans on X were sad to see Gani go, while others criticized the way his eviction was conducted.

“Poor Gani is gutted. Didn’t deserve to be booted out so early and definitely didn’t deserve such an anti-climatic eviction,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother UK fans were displeased with the public’s decision to evict Gani.

“So sad for Gani such a good housemate and not even a proper eviction (because of the votes and because of the weather ruining the crowd),” a fan wrote.

“Neither Gani nor Zelah deserved to be up for the first eviction, unfortunately it was gonna be Gani which is such a shame, so much potential for HOF housemate status The cookie crumbled, sorry diva,” another one commented.

“So not only was Gani an unfortunate evictee but also didn’t get the proper live exit he clearly expected (and deserved to experience),” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“2nd evictee Gani! A real lost, he had story’s to tell and was already starting to stir things ups Whoever left this week it was going to suck,” a person wrote.

“Gani evicted, george and caroline still in the house, what an absolute travesty,” another netizen reacted.

“I hope Gani being evicted tonight shows producers that we don’t want any nomination twists just let the housemates nominate as usual so it remains fair otherwise we lose interesting housemates way too soon,” one fan posted.

Big Brother UK 2025: Gani Khan becomes the second housemate evicted from the show

After AJ announced the verdict, sealing Gani’s fate on the show, Will entered the house to escort him to the Late & Live studio, saying:

“Commiserations, I’m so sorry. There’s a bit of a storm out there, okay? So, there’s no crowd out there. I’m gonna take you over to the Late & Live studio. Your friends and family are waiting for you, okay? There’s a crowd there that cannot wait to see you.”

The host then asked Gani what he was feeling at the moment, to which he replied that he was unsure how to react to the eviction.

Looking back on his time on the show, Gani stated that he “loved every bit of it” and called his experience “wonderful.”

The Dua Lipa fan further expressed his gratitude for being given the “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

With that, Gani became the second person eliminated from Big Brother UK after Emily’s exit earlier in the series.

Stay tuned for more updates.