Big Brother UK star Caroline's connection with Nigel Farage sparks a heated debate in the house

Nigel Farage (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK 2025 is in full swing, as housemates engage in conflicts and heated debates with one another.

In Wednesday’s episode of the ITV series, some houseguests got into a tense exchange after one participant revealed her secret connection to a controversial political figure.

It all started when 23-year-old George asked Caroline about her political stance, to which she replied:



“You won’t like this, but I’m quite good friends with Nigel Farage. I just like him.”



The disclosure surprised Teja, who chimed in, asking Caroline to confirm if she actually knew Nigel Farage “in real life” and if he was her “friend.”

Caroline reiterated her relationship with the politician, sharing that she recently attended a funeral with him and even sat in his car.

Nigel Farage is the leader of the Brexit Party and a former leader of UKIP.

He has remained a popular topic of discussion due to his far-right associations and point of view, as well as allegations of racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and more.

Since Farage is a controversial political figure, Teja, an 18-year-old cleaner from Bristol, was taken aback when Caroline revealed her link to him.

Caroline’s disclosure leads to a heated confrontation between Big Brother UK stars Teja and George







After Caroline revealed her connection to Nigel Farage, Teja snapped back at her, asking her about her political beliefs.

Caroline explained that she liked Farage because he wanted to make England great again.

Upon hearing that, Teja questioned her to see if she did not think that the way he spoke and acted was “a bit divisive.”

Caroline countered, asking Teja for her thoughts on Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, to which she answered:



“I’m all for patriotism, I love England.”



As soon as things started to heat up, Caroline told the other Big Brother UK houseguests that she “might just sneak off” and leave the rest on Teja and George.

After she stepped away from the conversation, Teja sat down with George to have a more detailed conversation on the topic.

One thing led to another, and the two houseguests were soon locking horns with each other over their political beliefs.

Teja even took off her dressing gown to lock in on her debate with George, who had previously clashed with Cameron.

The male cast member argued that the Union Jack was there to unite the British people, but Teja thought otherwise.

According to her, the actions of some were dividing the county and its citizens rather than uniting them.



“All these hateful things that are happening as a result of his [Farage] speech and the things that he’s saying,” she expressed.



The duo then spoke about immigration, with George pointing out that there were people who were coming into the country illegally and “getting hotels,” “free driving lessons,” and “dental appointments.”

Teja was surprised by George’s stance, as she believed the situation was exaggerated to look like something it was not



“I feel like it’s being exaggerated to make us outraged and to divide us more,” she said.



Additionally, the Big Brother UK alum stated that she did not think anyone was illegal.

However, George continued to argue otherwise, claiming that the British people were “weak,” which was why outsiders chose the country.

Teja and George went back and forth for a while, discussing immigration and the hate toward foreigners.

In the end, the duo agreed to disagree, with George saying, “To be continued.”

Stay tuned for more updates.