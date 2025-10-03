Big Brother UK: Housemate Gani is also an ‘Up-and-Coming’ actor

Gani from Big Brother (Image via YouTube)

Big Brother UK's latest episode revealed some past details about some contestants, including Gani, who is a 39-year-old pizza shop manager from Bromley, South London. He is a central contestant this season so far who was given an evil eye by the four new housemates who nominated him directly for the evictions this week, along with Zelah Glasson.

They justified the nomination by claiming that Gani does a lot of singing and dancing, which is weird, and he does it all for the camera. To this, Gani replied, saying he cannot act all day.

However, it may now be true, as it has been revealed that he is an actor, an amateur one, though, and he already has a profile on Backstage. Earlier, another housemate, George, was revealed to be an actor who appeared in roles in Downton Abbey, Sneakerheads and The Stand Up Sketch Show.

Big Brother UK contestant Gani is originally from Chennai, India

Gani, who entered Big Brother UK as a newcomer, is a 39-year-old pizza shop manager at Pizza Hut from Bromley, South London, and originally from Chennai, India.

In his introduction video, he openly accepts his sexuality, saying that he is bisexual. He said,

"I explored the sexuality of bi. I tried it and I loved it. If you're given a dish [and] you don't try, you don't know. I do have to say I do quite like an Archers and lemonade."

Being a Dua Lipa fan, Gani considers himself the "funniest manager" who has also curated his own pizza with tuna, pineapple, along with rocket or chili.

While he currently manages a Pizza Hut outlet, he is in the Big Brother UK house to build his personal brand and also start his acting career. His Backstage bio reads,

"I am an up-and-coming actor with a natural talent for bringing characters to life on screen. With experience in both short films and features, I have proven myself to be a versatile performer who can adapt to any role. I possess a magnetic presence and a charisma that draw audiences in, leaving a lasting impression long after the credits roll."

In a recent episode, Gani revealed his father had forced him to marry his cousin in 2024, despite being openly bisexual. He also told another housemate, Jenny, that he has a 10-month-old son with his wife.

Emphasising how he was forced by his father to marry his wife rather than out of his own will, Gani said,

"I would never have got married, no! Marriage is not for me. I am a free soul. Don't control me."

When Jenny asked if he could get a divorce from his wife if he didn't want to be married, he said,

"From where I'm standing, I wanted to repair things and I wanted to be with my wife and son. This is me - either take it or leave it. I choose to live like this because this is my second life and I want to live in a f***ing iconic way."

In a recent episode, he clashed with another housemate when he called out Sam openly for laughing at him while he was speaking, calling it very disrespectful. Sam replied,

"It wasn’t laughing at you. It was just the awkwardness I laughed at. It wasn’t personal."

Gani is nominated for Big Brother UK eviction this week. The most challenging part, according to him, about the show is that "being without a phone will be an impressive psychological experiment, one that I believe will teach me even more about myself."

If he wins, Gani plans to allocate the money between paying off bills, investing in a business, making a deposit on a house and donating to charity.

