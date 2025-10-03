Emily’s confession on The Real Housewives of Orange County sparks a heated clash with Tamra over trust issues

Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19's latest episode, released on October 1, 2025, on Bravo TV, witnessed a tense and heated argument between Tamra Judge and Emily Simpson.

Although it was planned to be a lighthearted cake decorating meetup, the gathering escalated into a heated conversation between the two housewives when Emily revealed to Tamra that she took her name when she was once asked about which woman she trusted the least.

Emily expresses her fears that Tamra will use the personal information that she shares against her in the future, which makes her really furious, and she leaves the room.

The scene started with Tamra greeting Emily with warmth and compliments, commenting on her pink outfit and informing her about the plan of decorating cakes.

The ambiance seemed playful, as Tamra hinted at her efforts to control her words in the context of her previous confrontation with Gretchen.

Emily expressed her legitimate fear, which upsets Tamra, in The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19

Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge shared a candid conversation about Tamra's tensions with fellow castmate Gretchen Rossi.

When Emily jokingly commented about her artistic skills and Tamra teasingly said that she was about to say something off-brand but decided to hold back.

Tamra explains that she is trying to control now, recalling a heated confrontation with Gretchen. Tamra expressed her frustration at Gretchen, saying,

"It’s funny how people finally show their true colors."

They both discussed a little more about how Gretchen seemed inconsistent with the religious Christian persona she pretends to put on.

Recalling a moment before their trip to Los Angeles, Emily said that Gretchen, along with her husband Slade and daughter, held a heartfelt prayer outside the car.

Tamra then adds to the criticism about how she is a righteous believer yet passes rumours behind people's backs and hides behind Jesus's curtain when Emily tries to grab her attention to tell her something serious.

Emily tells her that when she was in Los Angeles with Gretcher and Heather, they were playing a game while going to bed, which included one question about who she would name among the women she trusts the least.

Emily tells Tamra's name, and she also tells her why she said so.

"My fear is if I shared things with you that were really personal and you got mad at me in some circumstance, that you would go look something up. That's a legitimate fear. I know it hurts your feelings."

Tamra is visibly hurt and angry at the revelation as she says,

"That hurts my feelings. I am f***ing loyal to a fault. I'm always honest with everybody. What have I ever done to her that she would not trust me?"

Emily then goes on to support her claims, saying that Tamara is unpredictable and there are articles about her husband's cheating on her, which she has no idea where they come from.

Emily accuses Tamra of doing such acts, saying that,

"You have to admit that you do things like that, too. You can't just have clean hands all the time, and everybody else is a villain."

Tamra leaves the room crying, then says that she is extremely hurt by Emily's words, which irritates Emily, who also tears up and is left alone with the cook, who is baking the cake. She says:

"This isn't my house, so I don't really know what to do. Thank you. I understand that Tamara's upset with me, and I will apologize to her, because we have had a good relationship."

That's when Gina entered the house, asking Emily about what had happened and why she had not decorated the cake.

That's when Emily explained the whole conflict to her, and almost then, Tamra re-entered the room, greeting Gina.

"I'm being honest with Tamara about something that I said, and I would expect that she could be honest back. I feel like Tamara took it very personally. I don't know if I get a cake now."

On asked whether they can finish the conversation, Tamra started again saying that she cannot be trusted, and it just hurt her feelings because she supports everyone, but nobody supports her in return.

Emily then apologises for hurting her, saying,

"You know what? I don't think that's true, because honestly, through this whole situation with Gretchen, I've been, like, trying hard for her to see another side to things. I'm sorry that I hurt you. I don't want to hurt you."

Stay tuned for more updates.