Did Taylor Swift diss Charli XCX on 'Actually Romantic'? Viral post explained ahead of 'The Life of A Showgirl' release

Taylor Swift has not responded to the latest reports related to her new single (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift’s new album, Life of a Showgirl, is creating headlines before release due to a single from the soundtrack, Actually Romantic. Notably, fans believe that the song is a diss track targeted at Charli XCX, as multiple reports have claimed over the last few years that he and Taylor are having a feud.

While Swift has not addressed anything about the fan theories, a particular lyric from the song has hinted that it could be aimed at Charli XCX, as per a post by Pop Base on X, which says:

“I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave.”

Similar claims were made last year when Charli’s single Sympathy is a Knife from her album Brat was released.

The singer said in the song that there is a girl who “taps” her insecurities, and she cannot say with conviction whether it was a real feeling or she was “spiraling.”

As of now, it is not confirmed whether Taylor Swift has dissed Charli XCX on her new single.

On the other hand, the latter clarified in a TikTok video in 2024 that, except for the single Von Dutch, none of the songs from Brat were diss tracks. She further stated:

“They’re really just about how it’s so complicated being an artist, especially a female artist, where you are pitted against your peers but also expected to be best friends with every single person, constantly.”

Although reports of their feud emerged a few years ago, Swift and Charli have even shared a close relationship at the same time, with Charli making a guest appearance during a tour of Taylor in 2015.

The duo’s alleged issues emerged when Charli spoke to Pitchfork in 2019 and referred to Swift’s fans by saying:

“I’m really grateful that she asked me on that tour. But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up onstage and waving to 5-year-olds.”

Limited edition vinyl and CDs for Taylor Swift’s new album are out now

The singer and songwriter’s latest project, The Life of a Showgirl, is arriving around a year after The Tortured Poets Department.

Notably, limited edition and retailer-exclusive vinyl and CDs have been released now on different platforms.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the standard edition is known as Sweat and Vanilla Perfume CD With Poster and Sweat and Vanilla Perfume Portofino Orange Glitter Vinyl.

The items for the first one include a poster alongside a disc, an eight-page booklet featuring the lyrics, and a jewel case.

The other one has a double gatefold jacket with a gatefold picture of Taylor Swift, a foldout panel including a poem by the artist, a picture strip, and collectible album sleeves with the lyrics.

The prices for both the CD and Vinyl LP are different on every website, and it is currently available on platforms like Walmart, Target, Urban Outfitters, and Amazon.

Meanwhile, Life of a Showgirl is arriving on October 3, 2025. The soundtrack includes 12 singles and is being released under the record label Republic.