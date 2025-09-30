What did David DeLuise and wife Julia say about meeting Taylor Swift at Selena Gomez’s wedding?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

David DeLuise and his wife, Julia DeLuise, attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding ceremony on September 27, 2025, and they encountered Taylor Swift. The former Wizards of Waverly Place actor and his wife updated their followers on what they got up to at the Star-studded event via Instagram Stories.

Julia recounted her experience at the wedding weekend, and DeLuise chimed in, adding that one of his top moments at the event included meeting Selena’s longtime best friend, Taylor Swift.

DeLuise described when he came in contact with Swift on Instagram, stating that it felt like he interacted with a “real-life angel.”

The actor added that the singer approached him and his wife and complimented Julia’s style during their 10-minute-long interaction.

Julia stated:

"She walked over while we were waiting for Selena to come to get married, and she knows Jennifer Stone so she came straight toward us."

She added:

"When she walked in, all these other people were already there, but it was like the heavens opened up, and an angel descended, and it was her. She walked in and up to us, and we talked."

Julia DeLuise shared her top 10 moments from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding

Julia shared her top-ten moments from Selena Gomez and Blanco’s wedding in no particular order on her Instagram Stories on September 30, 2025.

She started by gushing over visiting Santa Barbara for the first time and discovering the new town, adding that she would love to return for a visit.

Another top moment in Julia’s book was hanging out with Jennifer Stone and meeting her friends at a hotel.

Third on Julia’s list was the complimentary champagne served at the end. She also recalled having a beautiful dinner with David a day before the wedding.

She gushed over the exact wedding location, a palm tree nursery, and praised the wedding.

Sixth on Julia’s list was all the dancing she did at the wedding. She recalled dancing next to Lizzo and other famous people.

Her seventh favorite from the wedding was the band that played, although she couldn’t remember their names. Julia added that she was touched by Ed Sheeran and Taylor's wedding speeches.

Her interactions with Taylor Swift at the wedding ceremony and afterparty were at the top of her list.

Selena and Benny began dating in 2023 and got engaged in 2024. The couple shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Forever Begins now.”