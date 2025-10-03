Will there be a new episode of the General Hospital today? (October 3, 2025)

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital is finally back on air today, Friday, October 3, 2025, after an unusual week of preemptions. ABC cleared its daytime schedule for three consecutive days to air Major League Baseball’s National League Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs, leaving fans of the show waiting for new episodes.

With the playoff games now concluded, the long-running soap resumes its regular schedule this afternoon.

The new installment will pick up where Monday’s cliffhanger left off, bringing updates on Drew Cain’s shooting investigation, Tracy Quartermaine’s showdown with Veronica Bard, and Anna Devane’s interrogation of Carly Spencer.

Spoilers also tease dangerous moments for Alexis Davis as Ric Lansing remains on the loose, along with the possibility of Nathan West finally meeting his son, James.

After several days of delays, General Hospital is ready to deliver fresh drama from Port Charles.

ABC confirms General Hospital returns after three days of baseball preemptions

ABC has officially confirmed that General Hospital will return with a brand-new episode today, Friday, October 3, 2025, after being off the air for three consecutive days.

The soap’s schedule was disrupted due to coverage of Major League Baseball playoff games, which forced the show into preemptions and reruns earlier this week.

Viewers who tuned in on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday were met with older episodes, sparking questions about when the long-running daytime drama would be back.

Now that the MLB tiebreaker games are complete, ABC has cleared the schedule for the soap to air as usual, resuming the ongoing storylines in Port Charles. Today’s episode will pick up where Monday’s left off, ensuring that no developments are skipped. The network has emphasized that the missed days will not permanently alter the show’s timeline, and fans can expect the normal broadcast schedule to continue moving forward.

On Friday's General Hospital, major storylines continue with Drew’s shooting fallout and Ric’s escape

The October 3, 2025, episode of General Hospital resumes the drama in Port Charles with tense confrontations, shifting alliances, and heartfelt reunions taking center stage. At the memorial wall, Sonny Corinthos exchanges introductions with Veronica “Ronnie” Bard before taking her for a BLT at Bobbie’s.

Ronnie makes her intentions clear—she plans to remain in Port Charles for Monica Quartermaine’s will reading and will not back down, even when faced with Tracy Quartermaine’s hostility. The tension between the two women grows as Ronnie shows no fear of Tracy’s sharp words or attempts to push her away.

In Anna Devane’s office, Carly Spencer faces a grilling over Drew Cain’s shooting. Carly bristles under the pressure, accusing Anna of targeting her family and warning her to leave Michael Corinthos out of it.

Later, in the Quartermaine crypt, Michael and Tracy share a tense exchange. Michael insists on his innocence, while Tracy admits she’ll protect him in Monica’s memory—if he allows her to continue living at the family mansion.

Meanwhile, danger escalates at Alexis Davis’ home. Ric Lansing discovers the dagger Jenz Sidwell sent and uses it to threaten Alexis.

Just as the situation turns dire, Ava Jerome arrives. She hurls a hot drink at Ric, follows up with a tray, and knocks him unconscious—once again turning him into a captive in Alexis’ basement.

At General Hospital, Britt Westbourne tries to delay Nathan West’s reunion with his son, but James West sneaks into his father’s room anyway. Their touching exchange over a shared soda marks the beginning of their long-awaited bond.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth Baldwin confronts Britt for skipping work but backs off when she learns family turmoil is behind her absence.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.