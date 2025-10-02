"Did I miss a chapter?": Love Is Blind season 9 fans react to Anton and Ali getting engaged in episode 1

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Netflix’s popular dating experiment, Love Is Blind, returned with season 9 on October 1, 2025. This time, the show gave Denver natives an opportunity to find their ideal matches and potentially their life partners.

The pods were an adventurous journey for the hopefuls, as triangles, drama, conflict, and more impacted the dynamics between the participants.

While some took a while getting to know each other, others found love early on in the pods.

One such couple was Anton and Ali, who professed their feelings for one another in the first episode of the series. 29-year-old Anton knew 29-year-old Ali was the one for him after a few dates.

Consequently, he wasted no time in exploring his options and proposed to her in episode 1 of Love Is Blind, which was titled A Love that Sparkles.

Love Is Blind fans were surprised by the speed at which everything unfolded between Anton and Ali.

While some wondered if their dates were edited in a certain manner, which made it look short, others were confused as to how someone could profess their feelings in the first episode itself.

Netizens took to X to share their opinions, as one commented:

“How are Anton and Ali all in love this quick? Did I miss a chapter?!?”

Many Love Is Blind fans were surprised by the speed at which Anton and Ali’s relationship developed.

“yo wtf is going on episode 1 of love is blind why is Anton and Ali saying I LOVE YOU 20 minutes into the show??” a fan wrote.

“Maybe it’s the editing but why are Anton and Ali in love after talking for 37 seconds??? What is going on,” another one commented.

“I love yous, and proposals in EPISODE 1?!” an X user reacted.

Other fans of the Netflix series expressed a similar sentiment.

“. @netflix ok. I NEED to know how many dates/minutes/hours Ali & Anton actually talked????” a person wrote.

“I am confused with Anton and Ali story… someone please explain,” another netizen commented.

“I feel like Anton and Ali won’t get married. It happens too quick, too much I love you and too soon,” one fan posted.

Love Is Blind season 9: Ali and Anton share I love yous in episode 1 of the series

Anton and Ali connected on different levels. As a first-generation immigrant from Brazil, she found commonality with Anton, who was born and raised in Russia.

The couple strengthened their relationship by sharing their values, beliefs, and the challenges they faced learning English as a child.

After a point, Ali realized it was time for her to confess her feelings to him, convinced he was the one for her.

“I don’t think there’s been a moment I’ve really not thought about you. And… I love you. I just like, 100%, like, every cell in my body, I love you,” she expressed.

Anton reciprocated her feelings, sharing that he saw her in his dreams and knew he was on the right track.

That said, he asked Ali if she would spend the rest of her life with him. She broke down in tears as she replied, “I will. I will. I do. Yes.”

Later in episode 2, Ali and Anton saw each other for the first time. The moment was significant for the couple as Anton put a ring on her finger, and concretized their connection.

Both participants were happy with how their significant others looked, with Anton telling the cameras that Ali was “f**king stunning.”

Ali expressed a similar sentiment, confessing that she was “speechless” after the first reveal.

