Which character does Lynn Herring portray on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

A still of Lucy Coe from General Hospital (Image via ABC Network)

On the daytime soap opera, General Hospital, Lynn Herring portrayed the role of Lucy Coe. The character of Lucy Coe was introduced in the year 1986 and has appeared on the soap opera ever since in a recurring capacity. She became a recurring character even on General Hospital’s spinoff, Port Charles, where she also became a part of a central storyline involving her being a Vampire Slayer.

Anyhow, Lucy is also the founding member of the Nurses Ball event, which takes place annually. Lucy’s character is depicted as a strong but caring character who goes to great lengths to prove her point and get things done in her own way.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Lucy Coe on General Hospital

Lucy Coe is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. One of Lucy's most important and major storylines revolved around her partnership and closeness with the Quartermine family and ElQ’s Fortune. Initially, she was hired to manipulate Tony Jones, which put her in the center of several major story arcs and a string of relationships. Further, her relationship with Alan Quartermine and his son Ned Ashton put them at the center of some of the show's most explosive family drama.

A major pivotal story arc was when she was in the spin-off of General Hospital, Port Charles. Lucy found that she had a fortune in the form of a slayer of vampires. The storyline was a wild innings from her earlier scheming days, combining humor and imagination with Lucy's eccentric personality. Beyond the drama, Lucy’s presence is now synonymous with the annual Nurses Ball, an event for AIDS charity that she passionately hosts. The ball reflects Lucy's heart, commitment, and theatrical flair, often featuring her in over-the-top costumes and funny mishaps.

Though she is a recurring character on General Hospital, the character always returns for the special preparation of the annual event, the Nurses’ Ball. This year, upon her return and preparation for the Ball, she became a part of quite a few major story arcs, like she got caught up in the drama between Brook Lynn and her mother, Lois. When it was revealed that Gio is Brook’s son, Lois hid that from everyone.

She tried to make things better between Lois and Brook during the live launch of the new serum by Deception Cosmetics. However, that too failed when Brook fired her mother Lois, and lashed out ay Lucy. Lucy’s character has been marked with challenges, even though she means well.

Here’s everything to know about Lynn Herring

Lynn Herring is an American actress who was born in Enid, Oklahoma, on September 22, 1958. Before starting her career in acting, she was a runner-up at the Miss USA pageant in 1977. Lynn holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Louisiana State University. After her graduation, she moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dream of modeling. She was also a part of several Broadway shows.

In 1981, she got married to Wayne Northrop, and together they had two children, Hank and Grady. However, in 2024, her husband passed away. Apart from playing the iconic role of Lucy Coe on General Hospital, she has been a part of several other projects like Days of Our Lives, The New Mike Hammer, Airwolf, and many more.