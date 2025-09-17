Love Island Games season 2: Meet the first couples

Love Island Games season 2 (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

The second season of Love Island Games began on September 16, 2025, with the first islanders entering the Fiji villa and immediately competing in a challenge that determined the initial couplings.

The episode introduced 14 contestants from various versions of the franchise, each arriving by different modes of transportation, including boat, jet ski, helicopter, bus, and seaplane.

After the introductory arrivals and presentations, the contestants faced the Gladiator Balloon Challenge, which allowed them to secure their preferred partners.

By the end of the competition, six couples were officially formed, setting the stage for the season’s opening dynamics.

The first couples of Love Island Games season 2

Following the results of the opening challenge, the first couples of Love Island Games season 2 were established. The six pairings were:

Garbi Denteh from Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Season 4 chose to couple with Kendall Washington from Love Island USA Season 6, Beyond the Villa Season 1.

Chris Seeley from Love Island USA Season 7 chose to couple with Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray from Love Island USA Season 5.

Andrea Carmona from Love Island USA Season 6 chose to couple with Josh Goldstein from Love Island USA Season 3.

Tyrique Hyde from Love Island UK Season 10 chose to couple with Andreina Santos from Love Island USA Season 7.

Mert Okatan from Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Seasons 2 and 3 chose to couple with Lucinda Strafford from Love Island UK Season 7, Love Island AUS Season 5.

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr from Love Island Malta Season 1 chose to couple with Isaiah Campbell from Love Island USA Season 4.

Highlights from the premiere episode

The premiere opened with Kay Kay Gray and Andrea Carmona arriving at the villa by boat. They explored the space and reflected on returning to the franchise.

Andreina Santos was next, arriving solo by jet ski, followed by Tyrique Hyde and Lucinda Strafford, who arrived together by helicopter.

Tyrique and Andreina quickly connected, with Tyrique mentioning in a confessional that she was the only contestant he wanted to meet.

Kendall Washington and Isaiah Campbell arrived next, discussing their interest in both relationships and competition.

Shortly after, Garbi Denteh, Mert Okatan, and Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr entered the villa together by bus.

Garbi introduced herself by discussing her personal goals, while Mert highlighted his past victory in Love Island Netherlands & Belgium.

Nicola joined the introductions, representing Love Island Malta.

Josh Goldstein returned to the franchise after previously leaving Love Island USA season 3 due to his sister’s passing. He shared that his return was motivated by a desire to honor her encouragement.

Josh arrived by seaplane alongside Chris Seeley, who reflected on his past season and his breakup with Huda Mustafa.

After settling in, the contestants faced the Gladiator Balloon Challenge. In this competition, islanders donned Roman-inspired outfits and raced through an obstacle course while collecting hearts.

The objective was to complete the course, place the hearts on a column, and kiss the islander of choice.

Performance times determined the order in which contestants selected their partners. Garbi and Chris recorded the fastest times, giving them the first choices in forming couples.

Once the initial couples were confirmed, the episode introduced bombshells Charlie Georgiou and Solène Favreau.

Their arrival concluded with both selecting new partners, leading to immediate shifts within the villa.

Solène chose Mert, leaving Lucinda without a partner, while Charlie chose Andrea, leaving Josh single.

These developments established the first vulnerabilities for elimination as the season progressed.

With the first couples officially set and new bombshells introduced, Love Island Games season 2 moved into its competitive and relational stages.

Episode 2 is set to air on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, continuing the outcomes of the bombshells’ choices and the shifting dynamics within the villa.

