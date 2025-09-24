Love Is Blind: France stars Chloe and Alexander share vows in an emotional wedding ceremony

Love Is Blind: France (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France is a reality-dating series featuring singles who meet and develop connections in pods without seeing each other in person.

Over time, they form relationships solely based on conversation and feelings until they meet in person and ultimately decide whether to get married. The idea behind the experiment is to see if emotional connections can be strong enough for the real world.

The final episode of the French edition aired on September 24, 2025, which included the final step of the process: wedding ceremonies at the altar.

The episode began with Chloe and Alexander’s wedding day. Both indicated that they were nervous about the moment to come. Chloe spoke first in her vows. She continued to share her gratitude and good hopes for a happy future together.

Alexander got emotional when he started his vows, pausing before he even spoke about the courage of Chloe, while also recognizing the powerful impact she made on his life. Their public declarations of love would launch one of the most glorious ceremonies of the finale.

Chloe’s reflections and vows set the tone for the ceremony in Love Is Blind: France

Chloe spoke first during the ceremony, sharing words that highlighted how much she valued their journey in Love Is Blind: France. Her opening line,

“Be it blindly, or in real life, I have loved every moment with you,” captured the spirit of the show and their experience together.

She explained that she felt grateful for their time in the pods and in real life, and she wished for a happy journey moving forward. Her voice reflected the emotions of the moment, and she grew more expressive as she continued her vows.

The ceremony highlighted how Chloe viewed the entire process as more than just a reality show. She emphasized that the experience allowed her to see Alexander beyond appearances and focus on who he was as a person.

She admitted that the process had challenged her, but also gave her confidence in their bond. Chloe concluded her vows by focusing on appreciation and a desire for happiness, regardless of what the future held.

Her words framed the ceremony as one filled with sincerity and genuine feelings. It was clear that the vows were not just about the present but also about acknowledging the unique path that led them to the altar.

Alexander’s emotional vows and the couple’s moment at the altar in Love Is Blind: France

Alexander’s vows followed Chloe’s, and he became emotional even before beginning.

His pause showed the weight of the moment, and when he spoke, he described Chloe in meaningful terms.

“You’re a courageous woman…. You bring me all the light, the strength and the freedom that make me feel good,” he said.

His words emphasized how deeply he valued her presence in his life and the qualities she brought into their relationship.

He reflected on their bond, describing how quickly they connected in the pods and how those feelings grew stronger in the real world. He explained that Chloe gave him a sense of peace and strength that he had not experienced before.

As the vows continued, the audience saw how emotional he felt about declaring his feelings publicly. The sincerity of his words showed his willingness to commit to and honor their journey.

The moment between Chloe and Alexander highlighted the central theme of Love Is Blind: France, whether emotional bonds built without physical presence can transform into lasting commitments.

Their ceremony illustrated how both shared gratitude and respect for the process, while expressing their hopes for what would come next. The exchange stood out as one of the central highlights of the Love Is Blind: France finale.

____________________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.