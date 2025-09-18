Love Is Blind: France star Sarah returns to have a final one-on-one with Julie

Sarah from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France debuted on Netflix on September 10, 2025, with its first batch of episodes, and then, it returned with three new episodes on September 17.

The latest segment showcased the cast members tackling the challenges of being in a relationship while facing the hardships of the real world.

Amid the hurdles, the contestants faced personal battles. Wherever they went, drama followed.

In episode 7, titled The Queen Mother, the couples, as well as the pod squad members, reunited at a mixer to spend time together.

Julie came to the party with her partner, Charles, and looked forward to seeing her pod friends again.

But things went south when Sarah, Charles’ old flame from the pods, showed up.

Back when they were getting to know Charles in the pods, Sarah had tried to persuade him to choose her by warning him about Julie’s tendency to discuss intimacy inappropriately.

Regardless, Charles followed his heart and chose Julie over Sarah.

In episode 7, Sarah had a private conversation with Julie, during which she said she thought Julie was trying to pursue Charles by showcasing her intimate side.

Although Sarah apologized for hurting her feelings, Julie was moved to tears when she discovered what everyone thought of her.

Love Is Blind: France: Julie blames Sarah for making her sound like “trash” to Charles







In the pods, Charles had a difficult time choosing between Sarah and Julie. Ultimately, he received an ultimatum from Sarah, after which he told her that he wanted to continue the experiment with her.

During that conversation, Sarah also told Charles that she was not like Julie, who openly discussed intimacy with anyone.

Later, when Charles raised the subject with Julie, she realized that it was Sarah who had painted a certain picture of her for the male participant.

The Love Is Blind: France star was not pleased with how she was being perceived.

So, she explained herself to Charles and managed to convince him to choose her as his partner.

In episode 7, Julie finally got the opportunity to confront Sarah and ask her why she saw her in a certain light.



“Based on what Charles said, you went and said that I didn’t behave well in the living quarters. That I’d said things that were inappropriate. You made me sound like a piece of trash. Like, yeah, I talk about s*x but I don’t want that to be interpreted as me being a tease, ‘cause that’s not true,” Julie said.



The Love Is Blind: France cast member clarified that she never tried to pursue Charles by being sensual or by begging him to choose her.

Upon hearing that, Sarah chimed in, admitting that she and several other co-stars jumped to conclusions after listening to her speak about intimacy so openly.

Thus, she assumed Charles was “thinking with his lower half” when it came to Julie.

For Julie, the disclosure came as a shock. She was “pissed” that she had to sit there and justify herself to avoid misunderstandings.

The Love Is Blind: France alum added that she did not appreciate being labeled as the “flirtatious tease” because she was not that type of person.

At that point, Sarah revealed that she and the others thought Julie was just another naive woman.

The comment brought Julie to tears, as she told the Love Is Blind: France cameras that she came on the experiment to find someone who was not just interested in her looks.

Shortly after, Sarah apologized for her actions and wished Julie the best on her journey with Charles.

Stay tuned for more updates.