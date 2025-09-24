Love Is Blind: France finale recap – Couples share their final decisions at the altar

Love Is Blind: France finale (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France is a reality show where singles meet in pods and build emotional connections without seeing each other.

Over the season, the couples test if these bonds can last outside the pods and into the real world. The finale episode, which aired on September 24, 2025, brought the final wedding ceremonies, where couples had to decide if they would say “I do” or walk away.

The episode opened with Chloe and Alexander’s ceremony. Both admitted they were nervous about what would happen at the altar. Chloe shared her vows first, saying,

“Be it blindly, or in real life, I have loved every moment with you.”

She added that she was grateful and wished for a happy journey together. Alexander became emotional as he began his vows, telling Chloe,

“You’re a courageous woman…. You bring me all the light, the strength and the freedom that make me feel good.”

They both said yes and were declared husband and wife.

The focus then moved to Kim and Thomas, who faced more difficult questions about their relationship. Kim reflected on how she would not have chosen him outside the pods, but said this experiment gave her a chance to see beyond profiles.

Chloe and Alexander, Kim and Thomas: contrasting endings at the altar in Love Is Blind: France

Chloe and Alexander’s wedding set a hopeful tone. Their vows were filled with emotional words, as Chloe shared her feelings of gratitude and love, and Alexander described her as courageous and a source of light in his life. They both said “I do,” and their journey ended with marriage.

The tone shifted with Kim and Thomas. Kim had been open about her doubts, explaining in a confessional that Thomas was older and had an eight-year-old daughter.

She admitted that outside the pods, she may not have considered him, but added that this was the “beauty of this experience.”

Thomas, on the other hand, shared in his vows that he felt connected to her through an “invisible bond” formed during their early conversations.

Kim explained that their connection began quickly, with strong emotions developing from the second day.

However, when the final decision came, Kim said no, choosing not to marry. Their story highlighted how the pressures of real life influenced the experiment’s outcomes, showing how emotional bonds in the pods did not always translate to lasting commitments.

Their walk away marked one of the most dramatic moments of the finale, following directly after Chloe and Alexander’s successful wedding.

Sabrina and Van-My, Julie and Charles: decisions of uncertainty and certainty in Love Is Blind: France

The next ceremony featured Sabrina and Van-My in Love Is Blind: France. Before the wedding, Sabrina said Van-My had made her feel “unique and special.” She described him as “incredibly sincere” and mentioned his work as an osteopath who could heal bodies.

Van-My spoke about the strength of their connection, calling it “solid and sincere.”

At the same time, he admitted that their relationship needed more time and concluded, “We’re not ready yet.” His decision not to marry showed that, despite their bond, the timing was not right for them.

Julie and Charles closed the finale on a more certain note. Julie began her vows by saying,

“My Charles, I came here looking for love and found so much more. I quickly fell in love with you.”

Charles reflected on how just two months earlier, they did not know each other, but now he saw Julie as a “wonderful woman.” When asked if they wanted to marry, both said yes.

Their decision to move forward with marriage balanced the uncertainty seen earlier in the episode, showing how the experiment worked differently for each couple.

By the end of the Love Is Blind: France finale, viewers saw both the success of couples ready for commitment and the reality of those who were not yet prepared to take that step.

_______________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.