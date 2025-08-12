Kyle Stillie denies Below Deck season 12 hookup rumor after starting it himself

Below Deck crew (Image via Instagram @belowdeckbravo)

Below Deck aired its latest episode on August 11, 2025, addressing the ongoing rumor about Kyle Stillie’s alleged hookup with charter guest Helen Hoey.

During the episode, Captain Kerry Titheradge made it clear that certain boundaries, especially involving married guests, cannot be crossed by crew members.

The episode followed an investigation into comments Kyle made during a night out, where he joked that the low tip received from Helen’s husband was due to a sexual encounter with her.

His remarks left the crew uneasy and led to discussions among team members, with chief steward Fraser Olender eventually informing the captain.

Captain Kerry spoke with each crew member to assess the validity of the claim, noting that no one had witnessed anything inappropriate.

Unable to confirm the rumor, he decided to keep Kyle on board but issued a firm warning in Below Deck.

In a confessional, Kerry explained that without proof, he could not fire a crew member but would not tolerate any situation where a staff member engaged in intimate behavior with a married guest.

“You’re breaking a boundary there that you can’t cross,” he said, talking about the importance of professionalism on board.

Captain Kerry addresses investigation process and decision to keep Kyle on board in Below Deck

Captain Kerry explained during the episode that he does not always see every interaction between crew and guests, as his responsibilities keep him away from certain social situations.

He said he relies on trust and allows his crew to work independently, but when a serious allegation surfaces, he takes immediate action to investigate. Speaking in a confessional, he said,

“I can’t fire the guy on a hunch. Everyone says to me they didn’t see it then I can’t prove it. What can I do?”

The investigation began after Fraser Olender, concerned about the potential implications of Kyle’s comments, shared what he heard with the captain.

Fellow crew member Damo Yorg also told Kyle that he would need to address the issue directly.

When questioned, Kyle retracted his claims, saying he had been joking and that nothing had happened.

The crew generally agreed that such an encounter would have been noticed if it had taken place in plain view.

Although the captain ultimately allowed Kyle to stay, he restricted his contact with guests and emphasized that he expected professional conduct.

Kerry added that his decision-making was guided by the evidence available and the need to maintain the integrity of the crew’s role.

Crew and guest interactions raise questions about boundaries in Below Deck

The episode also showed the earlier interactions between Kyle and Helen, which had sparked speculation.

During a group excursion in Below Deck, Helen visited a nude bar and went topless, with Kyle later carrying her in the water.

Guests, including Helen’s husband, and several crew members observed the playful moment, with deckhand Damo remarking,

“She’s got her top off. This chick is nuts. I just have no idea what is going on in [her husband]’s head. The vibes are weird.”

In a confessional, Kyle commented that he would do “anything for the tip” and that Helen could “use me how she wants.”

While the behavior appeared lighthearted, it contributed to the perception that lines between guest and crew had blurred.

Captain Kerry later told viewers that if he had found evidence of intimate conduct between a crew member and a married guest, that person would have been removed from the vessel immediately.

This episode of Below Deck ended with a teaser for the next week, showing Kyle joking during a crew night out that he “really got away with something,” leaving both the crew and viewers wondering if the full truth had been revealed.

