Captain Kerry says crew boundaries with married guests are non-negotiable on Below Deck

Below Deck season 10 (Image via Instagram @capt_kerry)

Below Deck’s August 11, 2025, episode addressed the investigation into Kyle Stillie’s comments about an alleged hookup with charter guest Helen Hoey.

During the episode, Captain Kerry Titheradge made it clear that if a crew member were to be involved with a married guest, it would be a serious violation.

The events took place after Kyle joked during a crew night out that a low tip from Helen’s husband was the result of a sexual encounter with her.

His remarks caused concern among the crew, leading chief steward Fraser Olender to bring the matter to Captain Kerry’s attention.

Kerry then conducted a detailed investigation, speaking with each crew member to determine whether the claim was true.

No one reported witnessing any inappropriate behavior, and Kyle later said his comments were meant as a joke.

With no proof of misconduct, Kerry allowed Kyle to remain on board but issued a strict warning and restricted his interactions with guests.

In a confessional, Kerry explained,

“If one of my staff is with a married person on the boat, they’re not going to stay on the boat,” underscoring that maintaining professional boundaries is essential to the integrity of the crew.

How Captain Kerry handled the investigation and reached his decision in Below Deck

During this episode of Below Deck, Captain Kerry described how he became aware of the rumors surrounding Kyle’s alleged behavior.

He explained that as captain, he does not see all interactions between crew and guests due to his other responsibilities, but when he hears of a possible breach of conduct, he acts immediately.

“I can’t fire the guy on a hunch,” he said, noting that everyone he interviewed confirmed they had not seen anything happen.

Fraser Olender decided to inform Kerry after hearing Kyle’s remarks, concerned about the implications.

Fellow deckhand Damo Yorg also urged Kyle to address the matter directly. Kyle later told Kerry he had been “taking a piss” at the crew with his joke and insisted no sexual activity occurred.

While the claim could not be substantiated, Kerry made it clear that guest relationships must remain professional at all times. He also told Kyle to keep a greater distance from guests moving forward.

Kerry stressed that his decisions are based on the evidence available and his responsibility to ensure a respectful, professional environment on board.

Earlier interactions between Kyle and Helen raised concerns among the Below Deck crew

This episode of Below Deck also revisited moments that had raised questions before the rumor began.

During a group excursion to a nude bar, Helen went topless, and Kyle carried her through the water in front of her husband, the guests, and some crew members. The scene prompted Damo to comment,

“She’s got her top off… The vibes are weird.”

Kyle remarked in a confessional that he would do “anything for the tip” and that Helen could “use me how she wants.”

While nothing inappropriate was visibly shown, the interaction contributed to speculation among the crew.

Kerry later explained in a confessional that if he had confirmed a crew member was involved with a married guest, he would have acted immediately to remove them from the vessel.

This episode of Below Deck ended with Kyle making a toast at a later crew outing, saying he “really got away with something,” leaving his shipmates, as well as viewers, unsure if the full truth had been revealed.

The scene set up next week’s episode, which promises further discussion and potential fallout from the ongoing tension.

Stay tuned for more updates.