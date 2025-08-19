"We gotta make lemonade out of lemons" - Below Deck Captain Kerry Titheradge addresses upset guests as St. David faces mechanical issues

Captain Kerry Titheradge from Below Deck season 12 (Image via Bravo)

In the sixth charter of Below Deck season 12, the St. David was docked in Sint Maarten due to mechanical problems that hindered its departure.

Captain Kerry Titheradge notified the charter guests that the yacht was unable to leave because the steering stations were malfunctioning.

He explained that the crew would provide activities on board despite the setback, stating:

“We gotta make lemonade out of lemons. Somehow.”

The announcement made on episode 12 frustrated the guests, who expected time at sea, while the crew worked under added pressure to keep them entertained until a replacement part could arrive.

Mechanical setback on Below Deck keeps St. David at the dock

The problem was discovered while St. David remained docked at the Yacht Club Isle de Sol. Titheradge clarified that prior to leaving, the steering on every station, each engine, and the bow thruster needs to be checked, and if there is no noticeable wash, it suggests a malfunction. He and his first officer tried to reset the thrusters and engines, but they were not successful. He mentioned that losing a "wing station" is regarded as a significant issue.

“I can’t leave the dock. Each of the stations go to a central brain. So we either have a problem with the brain, or we have a problem with one of the controllers of the boat. I’m not leaving with anything not at 100 percent,” he explained.

The first officer turned off the engines and examined the fuses.

Titheradge then notified the crew that the yacht was immobilized and that he was uncertain about when they would be able to depart, only that it would not happen that day.

Guests react to the stalled trip

The charter guests voiced their frustration following Titheradge’s update. One guest questioned the situation, while another expressed that they felt “screwed.”

Although the captain highlighted the availability of water sports options such as jet skis and the tender, the group remained dissatisfied with the lack of movement.

Titheradge assured them that the crew would continue efforts to meet their "needs" and emphasized that the yacht’s reputation could be affected by even a single setback.

“It takes years to build a good one, and just one day to ruin a good one,” he explained.

Meals were served onboard, including octopus, Spanish rice with saffron, and zucchini. One guest praised Chef Anthony Iracane, noting "five stars" even from a vegan perspective, while another highlighted the quality of the rice.

Despite the food service, the primary guest expressed concern, saying they expected the yacht would remain parked for a couple of days.

Crew response and ongoing updates

Below Deck Chief Steward Fraser Olender noted the additional strain on the interior crew, calling the situation “so unfair.”

He explained that with guests on board for only three days, they were not receiving the experience they paid for, which left the stews under pressure to keep them entertained.

Seeking support, he went to Bosun Hugo Ortega and relayed that the guests had been asking for activities for hours, including a request for a sunset cruise.

Meanwhile, Titheradge monitored updates from yacht services. He received confirmation by text that the wing station controller is "bad."

Another message informed him that the necessary part would not ship until the following day.

Titheradge relayed the situation to the guests, explaining that the part had not arrived due to "logistics" in transporting it from Miami. Primary guest Ron responded,

“Oh my gosh, that sucks.”

