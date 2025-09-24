Julie and Charles close the Love Is Blind: France season with a ceremony filled with reflection and vows

Love Is Blind: France (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France is a dating series where people meet in pods, talk without seeing one another, and decide if love can grow only through words and feelings.

After weeks of conversations and real-life meetings, couples choose whether to continue their relationship with marriage. The show asks if emotional connections are strong enough to last outside the pods.

The finale of the French season aired on September 24, 2025. It featured the final weddings, with couples standing at the altar to share vows and make their decisions.

The closing ceremony belonged to Julie and Charles, who ended the season with their reflections and promises. Julie shared that she entered the experiment looking for love but discovered “so much more.”

She explained how Charles gave her the space to say “I love you” again and expressed how important he had become in her life. Charles, in turn, spoke of tenderness, love, and the trust he built with her through the process.

Their words set up one of the final emotional moments of the season, as they faced the officiant and answered the most important question of their journey.

Julie’s vows and reflections during the ceremony in Love Is Blind: France

Julie’s vows reflected both her personal journey and her bond with Charles. She admitted that she came into the experiment to find love, but she found “so much more.”

She spoke openly about the way Charles allowed her to feel safe enough to say “I love you” again. Her words highlighted how the process gave her not only a partner but also trust and comfort.

In her vows, she described Charles in loving terms, saying,

“You are my man, my best friend, the one who understands me best. And today, I’m happy to have shared this adventure with you, and I would like for us to embark on this new phase of eternal love.”

She continued by calling them “two big kids who are a little broken,” but explained her belief that together they could “build a solid kingdom full of joy.”

Julie also promised that Charles would always be her priority.

She said she would never abandon him and assured her that their relationship would continue with respect and care. Her vows showed not only emotion but also a vision for their life together, with emphasis on loyalty and building something lasting.

Charles’ vows and the couple’s closing words in Love Is Blind: France

Charles’ vows complemented Julie’s promises. He thanked her for showing him tenderness, for giving him love, and for making him believe in the experiment.

His words focused on how much their connection meant to him, even in such a short time.

He admitted that he did not have all the answers about the future, but he expressed certainty about their relationship.

“I don’t have all the answers yet, but today, I have at least one for you, one for us, one for me, and one for our future,” he shared. His words pointed to his commitment and hope for what was ahead.

When the officiant asked them if they would take each other as husband and wife, both responded yes. With that, they were declared married. In the closing segment, Julie and Charles spoke about their happiness, calling their bond a “kingdom” they would build together.

They admitted that for them, love was “totally” blind. Their ceremony ended the season on a reflective note, showing how the experiment created connections that could grow into long-term commitments.

