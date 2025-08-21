Is the One Last Ride tour 2026 with Eminem and Dr Dre real or fake? Viral poster debunked

One Last Ride poster (Photo: Facebook/@Marshall Matters)

A poster of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Rihanna has gone viral on Facebook. On August 14, 2025, the account Marshall Matters first uploaded the image. Since then, many pages have reuploaded the image.

The Facebook post claimed that the artists would allegedly go on a world tour next year, to "reignite the golden era of rap and R&B." The post has gone viral with nearly 50,000 reactions, 13,000 shares, and 8,700 comments.

Under the post, the user added a link to the website, which shared other details regarding the One Last Ride tour. The website, USnow, claimed that the tour would take place in 30 cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Tickets would supposedly go on sale starting next month, and a portion of the ticket sales would reportedly go towards music education programs in underserved communities.

"Hip-hop and R&B icons Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Rihanna have announced the 2026 world tour "ONE LAST RIDE." This powerhouse reunion promises to reignite the golden era of rap and R&B, bringing together generations of fans for an unforgettable celebration of groundbreaking beats, electrifying performances, and timeless anthems," the caption stated.

The news is false as none of the artists have made any announcements regarding the alleged world tour. The poster is AI-generated. The account Marshall Matters, an Eminem fan page, has posted multiple fake stories using AI-generated images in the past.

Many fans of artists have used AI to create false tour posters. Artists like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Jon Bon Jovi, and Patti Scialfa have gone viral on Facebook after their One Last Ride poster spread on the app.

Eminem's documentary Stans was released in theatres on August 6

Stans was inspired by his 2000 song Stan. Steven Leckart was the film's executive producer and director. Leckart has previously worked on Challenger: The Final Flight, What's My Name: Muhammad Ali, The Day Sports Stood Still, and Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy.

The one-hour and 43-minute-long documentary featured short interviews from the rapper's industry friends, Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, Ed Sheeran, Adam Sandler, host Carson Daly, LL COOL J, Dido, and Eminem's biographer, Anthony Bozza.

It also had interviews with 20 longtime fans from around the world. According to Billboard's August 6, 2025, report, the fans were chosen from 9,000 applicants. They shared their thoughts on the rapper and how his music impacted their lives.

"More than just an exploration of fandom, the film examines the complicated relationship between one of the world’s most private artists and his massive public persona," Stans' official website states.

The documentary's official website stated that the film featured stylized recreations of essential events, rare archival footage, and intimate interviews from artists, fans, and the rapper himself.

Eminem also wrote the official soundtrack of the documentary. He also made a surprise appearance at the Stans premiere at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

Stans will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting August 26, 2025.