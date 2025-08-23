"I'm a friendly person" - Love Is Blind: UK star Javen addresses his behavior with female cast members

Javen from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 contestant Javen denies allegations of flirting with Sophie, Aanu, and Yolanda.

In an interview with Still Watching Netflix, posted on August 22, 2025, Javen claimed that his interactions with the ladies, as shown in episodes 7 and 8, were not flirtatious but only cordial.

He believed people had misjudged his intentions and turned them into something they were not.

While commenting on his behavior, he said:

"I would say I'm a friendly person."

Javen's partner, Katisha, was visibly upset with his closeness with the female cast members, but she did not act upon it.

Matters escalated only after Megan informed Katisha that Javen had gone into a photo booth with Sophie at a second party she was not a part of.

It prompted Katisha to end things with Javen and quit the experiment.

In the interview, Javen reflected on his behavior with the ladies, stating that he was simply interacting with them, not entertaining any advances or flirting.

Love Is Blind: UK star Javen says it is his nature to smile with everyone

In episode 8 of the Netflix series, Megan got into a heated confrontation with Javen, as she accused him of flirting with Yolanda, Sophie, and Aanu.

She even claimed that Javen wanted to get intimate with Sophie, while his partner, Katisha, was left at home alone.

While Javen denied the allegations, Megan refused to back down.

Their argument ultimately reached a point where Megan got up and broke down in tears.

Recalling that moment, Javen said:

"She got up and cried because what she was saying wasn't true. That's just the reality of it. If I'm arguing with you, I ain't gonna get up and cry if I'm telling the truth, am I? I'm gonna sit there and continue arguing."

The Love Is Blind: UK alum further added that Megan's claims were "illogical" because he was not with the ladies all night.

Javen defended his behavior, saying he was a friendly person and would not approach others with a "blank face" and not say anything.

He stated that he was not being "flirty" with the ladies but only laughing with them, which he claimed was part of his personality.

"You come in a room with me, even if I don't know you, I'm gonna laugh. Like, me, I'll be in a room smiling with everyone," the Love Is Blind: UK contestant added.

He went on to mention that he never pretended to be someone that he was not, and was often "too honest" for people's liking.

As a result, others frequently misjudged him.

Love Is Blind: UK participant Javen shares his thoughts on his love triangle with Katisha and Demola

Javen said he was "disappointed," not "hurt," when Katisha told him that she had another connection in the pods, which in this case was Demola.

"I didn't feel like I needed to, kind of, make a scene out of it. I thought, 'Let me just chill, we'll have a chat, we'll end it this way. Peace,'" he recalled.

While Javen was ready to leave, Katisha had changed her mind overnight. As a result, the following day, she ended things with Demola and got engaged to Javen.

Although Javen was part of a love triangle with Demola, he admitted that he was "very close" with him.

The Love Is Blind: UK star disclosed that they were respectful of each other's experiences and never discussed Katisha in the lounge.

In the concluding segment of his interview, Javen explained that he had asked Katisha to "squash it" with Demola because he could see how much the matter still affected her.

All complications aside, Javen mentioned that he had nothing but love for Demola.

Stay tuned for more updates.