"I wasn't offended": Love Is Blind star Kalybriah weighs in on Edmond's emotional breakdown over intimacy issues

Edmond from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 debuted with its first six episodes on October 1, 2025, introducing viewers to Denver hopefuls who had participated in the popular social experiment to find their ideal matches sight unseen.

Similar to previous installments, season 9 delivered drama, with contestants getting embroiled in conflicts, debates, and arguments over different preferences.

Tensions escalated once the journey in the pods ended, and the engaged couples headed to Baja, Mexico, to explore their physical connections.

Kalybriah Haskin and Edmond Harvey found themselves in a difficult situation as the two clashed over intimacy issues.

In episode 6, Edmond had an emotional breakdown after he found out that they were the only couple who had not been intimate. Kalybriah wanted to wait until marriage, but Edmond was not on board with the plan.

In an interview with Bustle, published on October 1, 2025, Kalybriah shared his thoughts on Edmond’s crash-out.



“I’ve dated men my whole life, so I understand what the end goal is physically, so I wasn’t offended or anything. And I was very understanding,” she stated.



The Love Is Blind star added that although things got a “little heated with the lack of understanding on his end,” she believed Edmond did not mean any harm in the moment.

According to her, Edmond responded out of pure emotion.

Love Is Blind season 9: Exploring Edmond’s “nice guy” moment and Kalybriah’s input







Kalybriah found her perfect match in Edmond and accepted his proposal in the pods.

She looked forward to consolidating her relationship with him and getting to know him better in person during their romantic retreat in Mexico.

Things kicked off on a positive note, but they soon took a turn when the subject of intimacy surfaced.

Kalybriah had previously told Edmond that she wanted to wait until marriage and hoped he would be fine with it.

However, over time, it was revealed that Edmond was not entirely satisfied with her decision.

During the pool party, where all the cast members had reunited, Edmond complained to his male co-stars about Kalybriah’s restriction. He stated that it was important for him to explore intimacy if he were to end up marrying Kalybriah.

Later the same night, Edmond found out from Kalybriah that all the other couples had been intimate apart from them.

The disclosure triggered Edmond, who worried that he was more emotionally invested in the relationship than she was.

Although Kalybriah assured him that was not the case, he broke down in tears and said:



“I’m just always the f**king nice guy. That’s what f**ks me up. I’m too f**king nice.”



The Love Is Blind star also mentioned that he was “stuck” on her “having one-night stands,” and then denying intimacy to him.

Looking back on the incident, Kalybriah told Bustle that Edmond was “still processing” what had happened in the past and was not able to “live in the present yet.”

Although she and Edmond had fallen in love and dated “for the past few weeks,” she stated that their relationship was still “fresh” and “so new.”

The intimacy clash was the first real discussion they had had outside of the bubble of the pods. It marked their first proper interaction in person.

Love Is Blind season 9: Kalybriah reveals what happened off-camera

In a separate interview with Elite Daily, published on October 3, 2025, Kalybriah revealed what happened after their argument.

She disclosed that after the clash, she got so frustrated that she “slept on the balcony.” However, even then, she did not view the disagreement as a relationship-ending tiff.

According to her, the Love Is Blind star had tried to understand her position and even apologized to her off-camera.



“We were able to have a talk. I also know we were learning each other, so I had grace with him and we made up,” she said.



Fans of the Netflix show will have to tune in on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, to see the aftermath of Kalybriah and Edmond’s fallout.

Stay tuned for more updates.