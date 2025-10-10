"I think we honestly just did not have enough time to finish:" The Amazing Race 38 stars Matt and Megan reflect on their elimination

The Amazing Race season 38 (Image via CBS)

The Amazing Race season 38 wrapped up its third week in the Czech Republic, featuring stops like Ka Hora, which included challenges involving beer, barley, straw and hockey.

The newlywed Turners, Megan and Matt, who walked down the aisle together six months back, were eliminated after finishing last for the third time.

In the RHAP: We Know Reality TV podcast on October 9, the Big Brother alums opened up about the challenges they faced during their journey on The Amazing Race and what went wrong that led to their elimination from the show.

Megan and Matt opened up about their The Amazing Race season 38 experience and elimination in a candid interview

Matt and Megan admitted to struggling with the demands of The Amazing Race from the beginning, as they faced initial hardships in keeping pace with the frontrunners. They emerged as the last team consistently from the starting week. Matt said:

"There's a certain art form to just like surviving as the last team to not be out every single time. And I really do think that we were mastering that and it only came to a fall once we got bad directions when we needed the right directions, but nevertheless, every day or every leg, we truly were getting better."

The host, Jessica Liese, asked them about the directions and what went wrong during the race, to which Megan replied that starting in last place was difficult and that not receiving the correct directions made things further complicated in the Czech Republic. Megan said,

"I feel like you can kind of slip up and slip up again and slip up again, and it could be kind of a slippery slope. It could be a slippery slope…that’s kind of what happened there."

Matt recalled the overwhelming gap between their team and the other teams' leading, joking about the difference:

"Guys, you’re like 14 hours ahead of us. You really don’t need to be stressing right now."

Megan also added that it was particularly challenging because they had nobody to ask about the directions. Their ultimate downfall occurred when they were misdirected to an IKEA store, costing them three hours and further delaying their progress. Matt said,

"When we finished the competition, we just asked for directions and got sent to an IKEA an hour and a half away in the complete opposite direction. So like it wasn't even to go an hour and a half and it's coming an hour and a half back. Now we're 3 hours behind and then just looking for the place. It was like, "Oh yeah, now we're like four and a half hours behind." And it feels like, "Yeah, we're just going to wrap."

Megan summarised the whole mishap-based experience by stating that their wrong moves led the time slipping away, and they eventually were left with no time to finish.

One asked about what kept them motivated and happy. Megan replied that she was having a blast, as she had never been outside of the US, which made her happy. They handled their pressure easily, building each other's energy and managing everything calmly.

They considered the whole journey their fun honeymoon, at the same time, trying their best while experiencing moments of stress and emotion, but they have no regrets. Megan said, laughing,

"We definitely did try our hardest but yeah our skills were limited."

Jess asked the couple to share the biggest thing they learned from their time on The Amazing Race, to which Matt pointed out a small but memorable cultural difference:

"In Europe, the water bottle caps, they attach to the bottle so you’re not littering caps."

Megan was touched by the helpful nature of locals, saying that people were very nice and helpful, and the interaction they had, people were not angry at first, highlighting,

"I think people are just very happy to have people I don't know just communicate with them and it was a really cool experience just interacting with the different cultures and seeing all the different um buildings and churches and bridges and Prague."

She also complimented Matt’s composure under pressure, recalling his five-hour marathon effort during a flower challenge and his ability to remain calm and collected throughout.

The Race moves to Budapest, Hungary, in the next week with circus tasks, acrobatics and a Rubik’s Cube Fast Forward. The episodes of The Amazing Race season 38 stream every Wednesday on CBS at 9:30 p.m. ET.

