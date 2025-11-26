Who was Jackson Browne's son Ethan? Music legend mourns actor and model's death at 52

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: Jackson Browne performs onstage during the 38th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall on March 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images Tibet House US)

Jackson Browne’s son Ethan Browne has died aged 52. Browne shared the sad news via a lengthy Facebook tribute on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The Fishin’ in the Dark crooner wrote:

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away.“

The 77-year-old singer-songwriter added:

“We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

Ethan Browne was a model and actor who featured in the movie Hackers, the TV series Birds of Prey, and rom rom-com Raising Helen. He was also the founder of record label Spinside Records and collaborated with multi-instrumentalist Cat Colbert



More details about Ethan Browne as talented artist dies aged 52

Ethan Browne was born to Jackson and Phyllis Major on November 2, 1973. Six months later, baby Ethan and his father were featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, with Jackson holding his son and nuzzling up to his face.

Speaking to the news outlet about the feeling of fatherhood, Jackson shared that there was something pure about playing with his son.

“I wanted a baby ’cause I wanted to be a baby. I play with [Ethan] all the time; there’s something pure about it. Look at all those expressions he’s got. He’s a real kick in the a**.”

Ethan lost his mother and Jackson, his partner, in 1976.

Following Major’s death by suicide, Jackson Browne focused on raising Ethan. While he married model Lynne Sweeney in 1981, the singer and songwriter revealed in a 2021 interview with Route magazine that at the time, he was primarily focused on being a dad to Ethan.

“I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father. And I looked at it like this, if I have only to be a father, I hope I’ll know it, and do that.”

Jackson Browne was proud of the father Ethan turned out to be, and he stated it in a 2022 interview with Tru Rock Revival, saying:

“Ethan is a great father. He's a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I've done something really right in my life.”

