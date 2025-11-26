Are Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum married? 'When Calls the Heart' stars' romance explored amid pregnancy reveal

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Actress Erin Krakow arrives for the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries on July 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage)

Erin Krakow is pregnant and expecting her first child with her When Calls the Heart costar Ben Rosenbaum. The thespians were linked together in 2022 and went public about their relationship in February 2024.

They announced their marriage in June 2025 by sharing photos from their outdoor wedding on Instagram. Krakov and Rosenbaum shared the news of their pregnancy via a joint post on Instagram, showing them all smiles in a black and white photo from a picture booth, holding a sonogram.

Their dog also looked adorable, wearing a “Big Brother” shirt. The caption read: “so much to be grateful for!!!”

“When you put a bunch of special people together in one place, connections are bound to be made,” Erin Krakow on her relationship with Ben Rosenbaum

Krakow, who plays schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton in the Hallmark Channel series, spoke with PEOPLE in April 2025 about how she and other castmates have found love on the set of the series.

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, who play Nathan Grant and Fiona Miller, announced their engagement in 2022 after revealing their relationship in 2020.

Krakow, who went Instagram official with Rosenbaum, who plays Hope Valley resident Mike Hickham, described the romance on set:

"I think there's just always been a bit of magic in Hope Valley. There's something so special about our show and the energy in Jamestown [British Columbia, Canada], where we shoot."

She explained some of the magical things that happened on set. She added that one time, it miraculously stopped raining when they needed to film an outdoor scene for the show:

"Things like we'll have a scene that's really important that we're supposed to film outside, and it's been pouring all day. And then miraculously, the rain just stops, and we're able to make it through,"

She expressed that while some might not agree with her analogy of what makes the series romantic, she believed Hope Valley was extraordinary:

"And I know that's not the most romantic illustration of what makes Hope Valley magical, but I do think there's just something special about the show and the people involved," Krakow continues. "When you put a bunch of special people together in one place, connections are bound to be made."

