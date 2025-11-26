How's Guy Fieri doing after his on-set accident? Chef opens up on recovery and the freak mishap that left him injured

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Guy Fieri opens Chicken Guy! Restaurant in Times Square on February 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Chef Guy Fieri’s freak accident has limited his mobility. The 57-year-old is using a wheelchair and crutches to support himself as he hopes to make a full recovery. The host chef of the Flavor Town Food Fight show, in a new interview with Fox News Digital, shared details about the accident that landed him in the emergency room.

Fieri revealed that he slipped down the stairs and had a large tear in his quads:

“[I] slipped down a set of steps, and one foot went forward, and the other foot got caught on the threshold. So, you know, it extended me out.”

Fieri further explained that the doctor stated that he had never seen a tear that big in the thickest part of the quad:

“I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself, the giveaway point, and the doctor said he’s never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn’t seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half. Yeah, it sucked.”

Chef Tieri revealed that he was in the middle of filming his new Food Network show, Flavor Town Food Fight, when he had the terrible accident

Chef Tieri also revealed in his exclusive interview with Fox that he was recording for his new cooking show when he tore his quads:

“So, right in the middle of filming that, and we’ve got everybody in town and all the chefs there and 125 people on set – and everybody’s ready to go – and I’m in surgery,”

Tieri said that the production team had to figure out a way around the situation quickly:

"So, we figured out how to pivot through it and have some creative filming techniques. But it's been a run, and now I'm up here at the ranch, where it's always about hiking and outdoors, and you know, beautiful,"

Chef Tieri added that his son, whom he has imparted cooking skills, would be playing an active role in the kitchen pending his recovery :

"My son, Ryder, texted me from school and he said, 'Well, I guess all the training you've given me and all the cooking I've been doing while I was at school, it was going to be my time to shine.' And I said, 'I am so happy you're asking me about this versus me telling you, you have to do it,'" Fieri said.

He added that he planned to give full reins to his sons and nephew in the kitchen for the holidays:

"So, I got my three boys, Hunter, Ryder and Jules, and they all know how to cook. And now it's gonna be me quarterbacking from the wheelchair and telling them what to do. And we cook for about 40 people up here. So it's going to be, it's got to be an adventure,"

