Where was Stranger Things 5 filmed? All filming locations explored

Jamie Campbell Bower, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman and Matthew Modine attend Stranger Things: The First Shadow - Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix’s upcoming thriller horror adventure drama series Stranger Things is all set to release its fifth season on November 27, 2025, on the streaming platform. The critically acclaimed show, created by the Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, first debuted its initial season on July 15, 2016.

The fifth instalment of the series is all set to premiere on November 27, 2025, and will be released in 3 parts. The first part will release the first four episodes of season 5 on November 27, 2025; the second part will release the next three episodes on December 25, 2025, and the last episode, the season finale, will premiere on December 31, 2025.

Throughout season 5, Stranger Things has been shot in quite a few locations all over the United States of America. The filming for season 5 began in May 2023, and was mainly focused in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to Atlanta City, season 5 has also been filmed across locations close to Georgia, in Jackson, East Point, and Rome.

One of the most important locations for season 5 is a radio station called The Squawk, which is a set built near the Chattahoochee River, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

Details explored of all the filming locations of the upcoming season 5 of Netflix’s Stranger Things

The series has been primarily shot in Atlanta, Georgia, apart from 7 other locations across Georgia. The sets of Stranger Things are extremely elaborate, and many memorable places, like the Upside Down, the radio station, to name a few, are spread out locationally.

The fictional town called Hawkins, which is set in Indiana, which is the primary base of all the characters in Stranger Things, is set in Jackson, Georgia.

Jackson also has a place specifically titled ‘Hawkins Headquarters’, where fans can go over and get a film tour of Stranger Things locations.

The Creel House, which is an important part of season 5 as well as season 4 of Stranger Things, is based in Rome, Georgia.

The Creel House is originally called the Claremont House and was built in 1882 and is located at 906 East 2nd Avenue.

The radio station called The Squawk, which will be an extremely important site in season 5, is a set that has been built by the production in an empty field near the Chattahoochee Hills, on the Hutchesons Ferry Road, which is in the southwest of Atlanta.

The Hawkins Cemetery is in the Stone Mountain Cemetery in Georgia, where Max goes to visit Billy, her brother’s grave. Griffin, in Georgia, is where Max’s house is located and will be shown in season 5.

The character Dustin goes to a college in the show, which is actually Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven. The Wheeler house, which is where the two characters Mike and Nancy stay, is located in East Point, Georgia.

The main lab for the Upside Down, which is where a lot of scenes with Eleven take place, is also set in Atlanta, Georgia.

