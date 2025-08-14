I kept noticing subtle shifts between Belly and Conrad that hint at bigger changes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Team Conrad might be up for winning if The Summer I Turned Pretty keeps hinting at a reunion between the two. Conrad was Belly's first love, and with the recent developments, it is safe to say that those feelings were never gone; instead, just buried deep inside of her. Also, the fact that Jeremiah has not been acting very good towards Belly might sway her emotions to the other brother.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 6 was pivotal to the love triangle between her, Conrad, and Jeremiah. It all began with how he got hurt while surfing and lost a lot of blood. Belly was home at the moment and rushed to help him, without losing a thought.

He lay down in the bathtub as Belly aided him through the injury. But this moment changed everything. Conrad's soft, raspy voice, his green eyes shining in the sunlight coming from the window, locked into Belly's brown ones, and their breath synced together, feeling like the gates of a dam had just been opened, and all the suppressed feelings came rushing back in.

But there were previous instances that have led to this. It wasn't just a moment; it was a whole build-up on The Summer I Turned Pretty, even though it has been four years since Belly and Conrad have been together with each other. Here is what conspired to bring their love to resurface.

How did Belly realize that she was still in love with Conrad on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Jeremiah's negligence: Believe it or not, Jeremiah's role is vital in throwing Belly off and right into the arms of Conrad. He has been acting quite distant and more into his career, job, and what he wants, rather than thinking about what will be best for both of them together in the future. He had half a heart during the apartment hunting, and earlier, he never even showed up to his wedding planning with Belly, where they had decided to visit the florist and the baker.

The second blow came when he agreed with his father, Adam, to take control of the whole wedding, who wants nothing more than to use it as a publicity stunt to expand his business.

The venue shifted to Adam's club even when Belly wanted the wedding to take place at Cousins, at the Beach House. He did not even wait to discuss this with Belly in an attempt to impress his father. Now, they have more than 100 RSVPs from people whom they don't even know, and Belly feels frustrated with the whole deal.

Conrad's support: The past two episodes have Belly and Conrad constantly facing each other, and he has taken it upon himself to ease her situation. During The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6, he talked to Laurel, who had previously disagreed to attend the wedding or anything related to it, and brought her back so Belly and she could talk. The two made up, set their differences aside, and went home together.

The song: As Laurel and Belly were at their home, watching "Bye Bye, Birdie," Belly had a realization that she used to love a song from it. And why, you ask? It was because Conrad loved it, and she used to sing for him as a kid. This brought back memories of the time and how she used to feel towards him.

As a bonus on top, she soon realized that the dog, Rosie, that she had led herself to believe was rescued by Jeremiah, was instead rescued by Conrad, and it amplified her emotions towards him and made her question if she even loves the Fisher brother she is engaged to.

The Bathtub scene: To tuck the entire thing off under a nice little bow, the climax of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6, gave Belly exactly what she needed, a final push. It was a push towards Conrad and a push to the realisation that she still loves him.

With their faces only inches away from each other, Belly knew she wanted to kiss him. However, Conrad, realizing what might happen, got up, with a hand on her shoulder, and walked off.

This left Belly sitting at the edge of the bathtub, her hand placed exactly where Conrad had touched her skin, yearning for more of it, and having an epiphany that she loved him. All these subtle shifts, added to the build-up, which was this moment.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episodes drop weekly on Wednesdays at 3 AM Eastern Time on Amazon Prime Video.