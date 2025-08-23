“I feel protective”- Love is Blind: UK star Megan warns Kieran of Sophie’s alleged manipulative ways

Megan and Sophie from Love is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

The much-awaited Love is Blind: UK Season 2 was released on August 13, 2025. It saw the participants getting to know each other by talking through a wall, getting engaged, and then revealing their faces to each other.

Megan and Kieran chose each other through the walls and got engaged. However, in episode 7, during the contestants' mixer, Kieran saw his other pod flame, Sophie, for the first time. He wanted to give their connection closure, so he told the same to Megan and went off to talk to Sophie.

After he came back, he told Megan that Sophie didn't feel like she had many faces, unlike what Megan told him about her earlier. Megan stated that she had seen her more than him, so she knew how she was. She didn't want her to manipulate Kieran.

"I feel protective of Keiran. I don't want him to look like he's being mugged off, basically," Megan said.

What Megan said to Keiran after his chat with Sophie on Love is Blind: UK Season 2 episode 7?

Kieran pulled Sophie aside and told her that his connection with Megan was going strong. Sophie said she was glad to hear that and wished him the best. He then went back to Megan's table and told her that she was amicable and their conversation went well, which confused him.

That was because the Sophie he met seemed nice, contrary to what he had heard about her. Megan said it was annoying because she had seen a lot of sides of her that he hadn't seen.

"I don't want anyone to manipulate you, especially when they are acting the way they are," she added.

Kieran asked Megan if she was okay and told her that he didn't care about anything else but her. She said she knew that, but it was still frustrating. Kieran said maybe he was being naive because he always saw the best in people, so he couldn't gauge any other sides of Sophie.

She stated that she didn't want people "mugging" him. Kieran pulled her in for a hug and acknowledged the fact that she was being protective. Meanwhile, Sophie told Bardha that after seeing Kieran for the first time, she realized that he was not her type.

"Well, at least you guys have good-looking lads," she told Bardha and Katisha.

Further in the episode, Sophie shifted her attention to her other pod flame, Javen. She told the cameras that she didn't see Katisha and him as a pair, but she still hoped and wished the best for them. When Javen pulled her aside for a chat, she told him that she still felt a connection with him. Javen echoed her sentiments and told her that he wasn't 100% sure about marrying Katisha.

He asked her where she lived and parted ways on an "unfinished" note. That night, after he came back home to Katisha, he left to go out with the other contestants. Katisha didn't go, but Megan told her that at the mixer, he went into a broken photobooth with Sophie.

She didn't know what they did in there, but his intentions didn't look right. When Katisha confronted him about the same, he said they were arguing inside the photobooth. Katisha believed Megan more, so she left him. In turn, Javen spoke to Megan and Kieran because he thought they lied to Katisha about his situation with Sophie at the mixer.

