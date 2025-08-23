"Horrible arrogant narcissist" - Fans slam Jussie Smollet and question his 2019 attack story after Netflix documentary

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 26: Actor Jussie Smollett after his court appearance at Leighton Courthouse on March 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. This morning in court it was announced that all charges were dropped against the actor. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The Jussie Smollett case is in the light once again, as Netflix recently released a documentary on it. Fans on social media have slammed it, with one netizen on X (@sonicboom49) even calling him, "horrible arrogant narcissist."

It was first reported by the Empire actor in 2019 about allegedly being attacked outside of his apartment in Chicago around 2 AM.

He claimed that two men had come after him, shouted racist slurs, and even poured bleach. It all ended with him having a noose around his neck. Another fact that Jussie reported was that the attackers claimed it was MAGA country, referring to Trump supporters.

At the time, this story received huge traction from the media. Celebrities in the industry all supported his cause and expressed their sympathies.

Soon, the police were involved, and they investigated the incident. During this, new details started coming to light. The two men who had attacked Jussie Smollett had known him. They were Ola and Abel Osundairo.

The two brothers revealed that a payment was $3500 was made to them so they could attack Jussie. The latter would use this publicity and negotiate a better salary at Empire. Additional information was also uncovered that linked Jussie to the Osundairo brothers.

This led to media disbelief, and Jussie was taken to court for the entire mess. The majority of fans turned against him. And now that Netflix has released the documentary called 'The Truth About Jussie Smollett?,' fans are still questioning his motives and the real story behind the incident.

Why are fans questioning Jussie Smollett and his innocence?

Most of them do not believe Jussie Smollett and feel that the events do not line up as per the tale he has been telling. Pointing out their opinions on X, there are two facets of the story that are being highlighted.

First, fans do not seem to believe that Jussie Smollett had the noose on his neck intact till the police reached him and did not try to remove it himself. The second doubt is about the CCTV footage in which a man is seen, allegedly the attacker, and Jussie claims that he is a white man. However, fans state that there is no way the person is white. They are now questioning the actor even more.

Did Jussie Smollett commit the crime?

No evidence has been uncovered till now that establishes Jussie has faked the entire thing. However, there is some information with the Chicago Police that has led them to believe it. Jussie targeted the police department in the documentary and said that the entire narrative was shifted by them to bury the evidence and protect his attackers.

The actor said,

"At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter whether someone likes me or doesn’t like me. The fact is: I didn’t do that. And that’s all that matters."

The Truth About Jussie Smollett? is available to stream online via Netflix.