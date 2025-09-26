"This feels like a reset": Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star Jussie Smollett on comeback after alleged hate crime hoax

Jussie Smollett (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4 premiered on September 25, 2025, featuring a lineup of 18 recruits, including television personalities, influencers, and former professional athletes.

Among the cast members was Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who participated in the show for a fresh start, having been embroiled in a legal battle as the alleged victim of a hate crime since 2019.



“I’m here because I’ve been through some s**t and it’s been very public. I was called a liar, with everybody believing something that was not true. This feels like a reset,” he told the cameras.



The statement was a direct reference to the alleged hate crime hoax that occurred in 2019. At the time, the actor claimed that he had been a victim of a hate crime in Chicago for being Black and gay.

As the investigation progressed, the Chicago Police Department discovered that Smollett had paid his alleged attackers to stage the incident. Officials filed a lawsuit against the actor, who filed a countersuit.

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star was indicted on 16 felony charges, which were later dropped after his legal team struck a deal with the prosecutors.

The case was later picked up by a special investigator, causing him and Chicago to settle their legal issues. Regardless, Jussie continues to maintain his innocence.

How did Jussie Smollett fare in episode 1 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4

The first test required the players to rappel from a helicopter into an abandoned village, then race to haul supplies uphill to an extraction point.

Jussie aced the rappel, earning a “pass” from the experts.

Having arrived at the abandoned village, he and his team members then had to supply 800 pounds of supplies uphill to a delivery point.

Whichever team (Bravo or Alpha) finished the challenge first would emerge victorious.

While Bravo carried barrels and cans, Alpha had to carry sacks of grain.

During the journey uphill, recruit number 16, who was Jussie, a member of the Bravo team, slowed down.

As soon as he stopped to catch his breath, the Directing Staff shouted at him, saying:



“16, what is your problem? You all are truly pissing me off. Especially you, 16.”



While speaking to the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test cameras, Jussie reacted to the criticism, saying he was okay with “taking orders” but was not fond of being “yelled at.”



“I don’t like being disrespected,” he added.



Despite his and his team’s efforts, they failed to outperform Team Alpha. As a result, they were punished, and they had to run all the way back to base camp.

Later in the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test episode, the recruits returned to the barracks and were assigned their beds.

Together, the cast members discussed the day’s challenge, agreeing that the show tested their physical and emotional strengths.

Upon hearing that, Jussie chimed in, saying the Directing Staff could use personal information as well to criticize or humiliate them.

Moments later, Sister Wives star Kody Brown asked Jussie for his full name. When the Empire actor revealed he was Jussie Smollett, Kody immediately recognized him and shook hands with him.

Jussie immediately realized what Kody’s intentions were when he asked him for his full name, implying his legal battle.

While Jussie walked out of the camp, Kody laughed, saying, “Second chance.”

The premiere ended with all cast members going through an extensive physical course, challenging them to push their limits.

Stay tuned for more updates.