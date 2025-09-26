Krapopolis Season 3: Release date & timing, cast and characters, where to watch and more

With a third season renewal, Dan Harmon's popular animated comedy Krapopolis is already a highlight of Fox's Animation Domination roster. Tyrannis (Richard Ayoade), the son of a strong deity, is left in charge of one of the earliest human civilisations in the Rick and Morty creator's follow-up series, which will debut in 2023. Krapopolis, like Harmon's other shows, takes the traditional animated family sitcom and gives it a lighthearted touch that sets it apart from its peers, such as Family Guy and The Simpsons. The show, set in a turbulent version of Grecian times, depicts a city ruled by humans, gods, and monsters that constantly battle to coexist, resulting in amusing disasters. Krapopolis, known for its cheeky humour, smart writing, and innovative take on history, has grown a devoted following since its inception.

Krapopolis Season 3 - Release date and where to watch

Krapopolis Season 3 is all set to premiere on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 8:30 PM ET/PT on FOX. With brand-new plotlines, exciting new adventures, and lots of belly laughs, Season 3 promises even more mayhem. Hulu will also stream the episodes the next day, so viewers can watch them whenever they want. Viewers can watch all the previous seasons on Netflix.

Krapopolis Season 3 - Cast and Characters

you meet some of your best friends at concerts!



watch the season 3 premiere of #krapopolis SUNDAY on #FOX, next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/dT9iXiPZtN — Animation Domination (@AniDom) September 23, 2025

The original cast of the series is back. The return of Richard Ayoade as Tyrannis, the human ruler of Krapopolis, will be accompanied by Matt Berry as Shlub, his father. Duncan Trussell will return as Tyrannis' brother Hippocampus, and Pam Murphy will return as Tyrannis' sister Stupendous. Hannah Waddingham is anticipated to reprise her voice as Tyrannis' mother, Deliria.

The show will have weekly guest stars, which is a little unpredictable as to which character they will play.



Krapopolis Season 3 - What to Expect



In the new season, fans can expect the first democratic elections by Tyrannis, but Deliria will intervene and release the heavenly catastrophe in the process. There are already far over 100 gods planned for the series, and Season 3 will probably continue to include additional ones.

Shlub continues his search for boba tea in "Bobageddon", which becomes an epic journey as Tyrannis gets ready for his demigod ritual. More family drama, laugh-out-loud moments, and cynical mythological experiences are coming our way with Season 3.



Mark your calendar, as Krapopolis Season 3 is premiering on September 28, 2025, on FOX and streaming on Hulu.