Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, September 26, 2025, Friday

Since Merv Griffin created it, Jeopardy! has been a staple of American television for over 40 years. The show has high ratings despite linear TV's decline. The Final Jeopardy! answer for Friday, September 26, 2025, in the category "Scientists" was "Louis Pasteur." The clue mentioned Joseph Lister's tribute to this man, stating that no one in medical science was owed more than him, particularly for his contributions to microbiology and medicine.

Louis Pasteur's chemistry and microbiology discoveries are famous. He invented cholera and rabies vaccines and pasteurized milk to extend its shelf life. His germ theory work revolutionized medicine and reduced surgical infection risk. Pasteur's impact on medical science recognized by Joseph Lister, who named his antiseptic "Listerine". Pasteur's research is vital to modern medicine.

Due to its unique format and educational value, Jeopardy! dominates syndication. Tonight's episode continues the show's legacy with contestants showing their knowledge in a thrilling environment.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode of September 26, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

Contestants started Jeopardy! with quick reflexes and sharp knowledge. Each contestant raced to solve the clues. Contestants competed in pop culture, science, and other categories, keeping viewers engaged. Each player showed their strengths and made strategic moves in the first round, creating an exciting matchup.

Double Jeopardy! Round

Doubling the points in Double Jeopardy! raised the stakes. Competitors bet more to capitalize on high-value clues. As usual, speed and accuracy were crucial, and the leaderboard changed as players fought for a final round spot. As contestants calculated moves, tension and competition increased.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy! category, Scientists focused on Louis Pasteur, a central figure in medical history.

The clue was: Joseph Lister said there was not “an individual to whom medical science owes more than to” this man, feted at the Sorbonne in 1892

The right response was: Who is Louis Pasteur?

Louis Pasteur’s work in germ theory helped transform medicine by reducing infections during surgeries and establishing the pasteurization process. Contestants had to recall his legacy and identify him as the correct answer.

Jeopardy!’s Contestant Profiles for September 26, 2025

Prasad Patil

Prasad Patil, a Burlington, Massachusetts, biostatistics assistant professor, is known for his logic and calmness. He excelled in science and data analysis. Prasad played steadily and provided valuable insights. He wasn't the biggest favorite tonight, but his knowledge and accuracy made him a strong competitor. He had a strategic advantage in technical categories due to his biostatistics background.

Yasmine Mitchell

Sunnyvale software engineer Yasmine Mitchell showed her quick thinking and broad knowledge. Due to her professional background, she excelled in tech and science. To stay competitive throughout the episode, Yasmine made decisive bets and answered tough questions. She played with determination despite obstacles..

Vickie Talvola

Jersey City quantitative trader Vickie Talvola was the reigning champion with $26,407 from the previous game. Vickie's aggressive Daily Double strategies paid off because she took calculated risks. She controlled the game's pace with her quick decisions, keeping her opponents on edge throughout the entire episode. Vickie's performance tonight showed her competitiveness and confidence as the defending champion.

Jeopardy!'s longevity shows its appeal. Each episode presents new challenges and contenders, engaging fans. Tonight's episode showed how intellectual competition and quick thinking can produce thrilling results.

Jeopardy! has maintained a powerful viewership despite traditional television's struggles. Recently released ratings show that it remains the #1 syndicated show, with rising viewership. The show's success shows its ability to adapt to modern television trends while maintaining its beloved format.