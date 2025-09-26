The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from September 29 to October 3, 2025

Jill Abbott (Image via Instagram / youngandrestlesscbs)

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from September 29 to October 3, 2025, Jill is back in town to face Billy and Cane, while Sally is hiding an important secret that could change relationships. Michael and Lauren’s marriage hits rough patches and Claire is ready to take a bold step that could change her future.

Other characters are dealing with their own problems. Audra is hoping for a second chance, while Victor keeps plotting, making life complicated for everyone.

Nikki stands strong against her longtime rival, Diane and Lily and Amy try to connect after Damian’s tragic death. Fans can look forward to surprises, heartbreak and tense moments as relationships are tested and new stories unfold.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from September 29 to October 3, 2025

Monday, September 29: Victor’s trap

At the start of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor makes a clever plan to catch Cane by surprise. This shows his tricky and smart side. Nick and Sharon are getting ready to visit Noah, but a big surprise is waiting for them.

Meanwhile, Claire takes a bold step that could decide if Kyle stays in her life or is pushed away. With these twists and turns, fans are left wondering what she will do next.

Tuesday, September 30: Secrets and defenses

Nikki finally stands up to her longtime rival, Diane and makes it clear who’s in charge. Sally, trying to look out for herself, keeps an important secret from Billy, which starts creating tension between them.

Tessa supports Sally and defends her actions, even though the situation is risky. With emotions running high, these choices could lead to serious problems and surprising consequences later in the week.

Wednesday, October 1: Old habits die hard

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor keeps his plans secret from Jack and makes sure no one knows what he will do next. Michael struggles to stay away from his old habits even though he knows he shouldn’t.

This causes more problems for him and Lauren. When Lauren tells the truth about her husband, Nikki faces a difficult situation, showing how stress, loyalty and hard choices affect everyone around them.

Thursday, October 2: Jill returns

Jill comes back to Genoa City to deal with unfinished problems with Billy and Cane. This leads to tense arguments and emotional moments. Lily and Amy begin to connect after Damian’s tragic death, forming a fragile bond. Audra asks Nate for another chance and he must decide if he can trust her again, even though she has caused problems before.

Friday, October 3: Plans and pity

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor and Jack join forces and agree on a plan, surprising everyone since they usually don’t get along.

Billy holds a self-pitying party, bringing up old hurts with Jill and looking back at past problems that still affect him. The episode is full of strong emotions and dramatic moments, ending the week while leaving fans excited to see what happens next.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.