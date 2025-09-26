The Young and the Restless: Complete list of comings and goings in September 2025

Lauralee Bell, Michael Damian and Beth Maitland of The Young and the Restless

Strategic alliances and secret moves mark the current plot of The Young and the Restless. As such, the townspeople negotiate their moves in the wake of Cane’s arrival in town to overtake the town’s big business houses. The storyline also highlights poor choices leading to fallouts as Kyle and Billy struggle to hold on to their romantic partners.

The focus of the storyline on The Young and the Restless is on Cane’s enemies and associates. After Cane cut Billy loose from his team, the latter went back to his brother. In return, Jack considered joining hands with his rival, Victor.

On the other hand, Victor tried to get his hands on Cane’s software to destroy Jabot. He even offered Jabot to Cane to run. However, Cane refused to get onboard with this plan.

Between Cane and Victor, Michael positioned himself as a secret double agent. Cane engaged Phyllis and Amanda on his team besides Michael. Meanwhile, Claire was seen rejecting Kyle’s offers to opt for Holden’s friendship instead.

At the same time, Kyle got into another public argument with Audra. Whether Sally helps get the latter on her feet or faces problems with her own employment, remains to be seen on the long-running CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless: All arrivals and departures in September 2025

Christine and Danny’s wedding preparations are on for their fall wedding and September 2025 saw a vital part of the planning with Lauren asking the bride to pick her wedding gown. With that Lauralee Bell was seen onscreen.

Elsewhere, Christine’s groom, Danny, was seen discussing various matters with his son, Daniel. While Traci returned home after a long gap, Mariah left for her much-needed therapy.

All arrivals in the soap’s plot

Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott

As fans already know, Traci had left town to get away from all the hurt in the Laurent chaos and heartbreak. However, she arrived back at her home on September 22, 2025, to her brother’s joy. She was also seen meeting known faces like Phyllis and Michael.

However, she was both intrigued and pleasantly surprised to see Cane after such a long time. Cane also looked happy to meet her and the two chatted away. Phyllis was amused at Cane’s flirting with Traci.

Lauralee Bell as Christine Blair

The bride-to-be, Christine was seen on September 19, 2025, facing the tough choice of finalizing her wedding attire. As best friend Lauren presented her with three designs, Lauralee admitted to finding the selection beautiful.

However, she chose the gown offscreen as The Young and the Restless opened a poll for viewers to rate the gowns and help Christine decide her final look for the wedding ceremony.

Michael Damian as Danny Romalotti

Alongside his fiancée, Danny also made his appearance on September 19, 2025. While his bride was looking at her trousseau, Danny was seen catching up with his son, Daniel. He reiterated his love for his wife-to-be and kissed her when he noticed a downcast Daniel walking in on them.

He lent a patient ear to his son as Daniel opened up about his disturbing conversation with Mariah. Michael’s Danny also asked his son about the latter’s feelings for Tessa. While Daniel tried to downplay his growing emotions for Tessa, his father insisted that he accept his feelings openly before they fester into an issue.

A departure on The Young and the Restless

Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland

After months of painful struggle to hold on to her secret, Camryn’s Mariah was seen opening up about her pain and struggle in front of her spouse. On September 9, 2025, she informed Tessa about the shocking incident during her official trip a few months ago. She also apprised her about her decision to leave town to go into counselling and therapy.

Later, in The Young and the Restless episode dated September 18, 2025, she was shown secretly meeting Daniel. She requested the latter to take care of her family in her absence. While Mariah did not tell Daniel about her past actions leading to her decision to leave, Daniel was disturbed and relayed his interaction to Tessa. The two plan to investigate Mariah’s claims.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to watch Beth’s Traci interact with more townspeople and await Mariah’s return sometime in future.