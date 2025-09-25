What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 25, 2025

Sally Spectra talking to Audra Charles (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 25, 2025, Jack Abbott shocked his family by teaming up with Victor Newman to protect Jabot, while Sally Spectra pushed Billy Abbott to choose between her and his business battles.

At the same time, Victor pressured Cane Ashby to join his scheme against Jabot. Cane considered the offer but ultimately refused to give in without real leverage. The showdown showed just how far Victor was willing to go for control.

Amid the business drama, personal struggles surfaced. Sally and Billy faced hard truths about love and ambition, while Lauren Fenmore Baldwin worried over Michael Baldwin’s risky ties to Cane. The episode mixed corporate fights with emotional challenges, setting up more conflict ahead.

Jack turns to Victor for help

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Jack worried Billy’s reckless behavior could ruin everything the family had built. Diane reminded him to protect John Abbott’s legacy, while Kyle suggested an urgent meeting with the tech chief to strengthen security.

Even so, Jack revealed a shocking plan, joining forces with Victor Newman. Diane and Kyle protested, pointing out Victor’s history of betrayal. Jack stood firm, believing this risky alliance was the only way to protect Jabot.

Sally challenges Billy’s priorities

At the park, Sally grew frustrated and told Billy she was tired of being caught in his feud. She urged him to forget the past and choose between Chancellor-Winters and their relationship.

Billy hesitated, which hurt Sally and made her doubt him. He then confessed his love and promised she meant everything. Sally said she loved him too, but his hints about wanting it all left her unsure.

Lauren confronts Michael’s risky choices

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Lauren questioned Michael about his involvement in Cane Ashby’s business plans. Michael admitted he was helping Cane stop a Genoa City takeover, but Lauren worried it was too dangerous. She compared Cane to a younger Victor Newman and feared Michael was caught in another risky situation.

Michael brushed off her concerns, claiming he could handle Cane. Lauren demanded honesty, and when he assured her he wasn’t working for Victor, she reluctantly agreed to trust him. What she didn’t know was that Michael was secretly passing information to Victor, putting their marriage in a fragile place between love, trust, and hidden lies.

Victor pressures Cane to make a move

On Cane’s train, Victor showed up to remind him about the blackmail leverage tied to Colin Atkinson’s dirty money. Victor pushed Cane to join his plan against Jabot, promising he could keep control of Arabesque and even take over Jabot as a reward.

Cane seemed tempted but refused to give in easily, asking for more terms, including a Newman Media story that would redeem Colin’s image.

Victor brushed off Cane’s demands and warned that time was running out. When Michael appeared, he claimed Cane had offered him a job. Victor pretended to be outraged and called Michael a traitor. Still, Cane stood strong. He refused Victor’s rushed ultimatum and said his answer was no. Victor left glaring, making it clear the battle for power was only beginning.

