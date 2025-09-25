Big Brother 27 spoilers: Houseguests strategize and weigh their chances to make the final two ahead of finale

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

Big Brother season 27 is days away from the long-anticipated finale, which will air on September 28, 2025, where one participant will take home the $750,000 cash prize along with the winner’s title.

Recent updates from the live feeds captured Vince and Morgan discussing strategy, questioning their chances of making the final two.

Vince asked Morgan if she wanted to sit next to him in the final two, to which she replied in the affirmative.

She stated that she wanted to take Vince to the last stage of the competition alongside her by winning the final Head of Household contest.

Morgan also recalled how both Ava and Ashley campaigned for themselves, nudging her to bring one of them to the final two.

According to them, Morgan would have a “guaranteed” win if she had either of them by their side, but Morgan was unconvinced.

Since the final decision rested in the hands of the jury members, the female Big Brother cast member worried others might have an advantage over her.

She then analyzed both Ashley and Ava’s performances thus far, as well as their potential speeches to the jury, on which their chances of winning the show would depend.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Morgan and Vince discuss final two combinations







When Vince asked Morgan if she would take him to the final two over Ashley, she said she wanted to, implying it would be more meaningful for her own game.

According to Morgan, Ashley and Ava had strong connections with the Big Brother jury members, which could act as a disadvantage for her.

Morgan then analyzed Ava’s performance, noting that her social game was stronger in comparison to her own.

Although she was not a “comp beast,” having won only one Head of Household contest and a maze challenge at the White Locust Resort, she had good connections with most houseguests.



“Like, if I had to look at the boar right now, I would say Ava literally was cool with everyone,” Morgan expressed.



Vince agreed, pointing out that Ava would have Will, Kelley, Lauren, and Keanu’s votes if she were in the final two of Big Brother season 27.



As a result, both Morgan and Vince saw Ava as a threat to their own chances of winning the competition.



Morgan was equally skeptical about bringing Ashley along with her to the final two. She studied Ashley’s performance, noticing that the houseguest went from being the house target to a potential finalist with ease.

Morgan recalled how Ashley formed her alliance with Rachel in week four and consolidated her position in the game.



“She was the target week one, she was an option week two and three, was never officially put up there. She not an option for wee four ‘cause that was Mickey, although she would’ve been if it was Rylie. Week five, she was not an option, week six, she was not an option, week seven, for you, she was not an option, ‘cause of the Judges [alliance],” Morgan explained.



With that, the Big Brother houseguest believed Ashley could present herself to the jury as the sole contender who went from being the house target to an untouchable competitor due to her alliance with Rachel.

Morgan feared that Ashley would use that storyline, and the jury members would appreciate it, granting her the win.

As a result, she was unsure whom to take to the final two if given the opportunity.

Stay tuned for more updates.