Days of Our Lives spoilers: Stephanie’s stalker scare, Xander and Sarah’s romantic sparks, and Alex saves the night

Gabi Hernandez (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on September 26, 2025, Stephanie Johnson will have a scary encounter with a stalker, while other Salem residents struggle with problems caused by a citywide blackout. Fans can expect plenty of exciting moments that will keep them watching closely.

Along with Stephanie’s frightening experience, there will be some fun and lighter moments. Alex Kiriakis will save the night at the pub with glow sticks and light-up glasses, while Xander Kiriakis and Sarah Horton feel the sparks in their renewed relationship. With the blackout affecting many storylines, Friday’s episode mixes drama and romance.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on September 26, 2025

Stephanie Johnson’s stalker scare

Stephanie is getting ready for an online Q&A session when the streets of Salem suddenly feel dark and threatening. Earlier events have created tension, especially with Jeremy Horton’s recent return to town. As Stephanie walks through the town square, she comes across a mysterious person holding a bouquet.

Days spoilers suggest that this meeting will shake her up, making viewers wonder if the stalker is truly dangerous or if it’s just another twist in Salem’s ongoing drama.

Alex Kiriakis brings light to the darkness

Meanwhile, Alex Kiriakis takes action to make the night more fun for Chanel Dupree DiMera and Felicity Greene. The citywide blackout has left both public and private places in darkness, so Alex brings glow sticks, light-up glasses, and other playful items to cheer everyone up.

At the pub, he makes sure Chanel and Felicity have an unexpectedly lively and entertaining evening despite the blackout, showing once again that he is a dependable and creative presence in Salem.

Gabi Hernandez in a tricky situation

At the Titan-DiMera offices, Gabi Hernandez faces a tricky situation. She is trying to hide her role in planting a listening device while interacting with Brady Black and Philip Kiriakis. Previous conflicts and hidden secrets make the moment even more tense, as Gabi has to be very careful with her words to avoid raising suspicion.

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that even a small mistake could make the situation worse, adding extra suspense to her evening during the citywide blackout.

Xander and Sarah rekindle romance

Romance is also part of the story as Xander Kiriakis and Sarah Horton make an important agreement. Their relationship has gone through many challenges, and Friday’s episode shows that both are willing to meet each other halfway.

Days spoilers suggest that Sarah could be impressed by Xander’s gesture, leading to a passionate kiss. While it’s not certain if they will completely give in to their feelings, the scene promises a sweet and meaningful moment that could help bring them closer again.

A mix of suspense and intrigue

As Stephanie faces her stalker scare, the mix of romance, secrets, and the citywide blackout keeps the story moving. Maggie and Bonnie Kiriakis might send in questions to “Anastasia Sands,” adding even more interest to the evening’s events.

With several storylines happening at the same time during Salem’s blackout, fans can expect plenty of suspense, emotional moments, and character-driven drama that will hold their attention throughout the episode.

Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives is sure to bring surprises, from the romantic sparks between Xander and Sarah to Stephanie’s frightening encounter and Alex’s creative ways of dealing with the blackout.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

