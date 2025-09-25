What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 25, 2025

Xander Kiriakis taking to Sarah (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 25, 2025, Xander reconnected with Sarah at home, while Johnny and Chanel faced challenges adopting baby Tesoro. Sophia stirred trouble, targeting both Holly and Johnny.

EJ and Gwen worked on secret plans tied to the hospital gala, leaving questions about their hidden lab. Belle dealt with family issues linked to John’s will. Chad and Cat shared romantic moments, cut short by a sudden blackout.

The citywide power outage trapped several characters in tense situations - from elevators to darkened apartments, secrets and dangers came to light. The episode kept viewers hooked with suspense and unexpected twists.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, September 25, 2025

Xander and Sarah’s quiet moment

The Days of Our Lives episode began with Xander playing on the bed with Victoria, giving a rare, happy moment. Sarah came in, happy to see Xander back in their old apartment. While Victoria played on the floor, Xander and Sarah talked about their relationship and couples therapy.

Xander said they were doing fine but had trouble looking Sarah in the eyes. He admitted the tension from past accusations was finally gone. Their talk showed the struggle of rebuilding trust while sharing a warm family moment.

Sophia interferes with Johnny and Holly

Sophia quickly went back to her scheming ways. She first confronted Johnny about adopting baby Tesoro. Even though Johnny calmly explained himself, Sophia secretly sent a formal complaint to Child Services, claiming to be the child’s mother.

Later, she targeted Holly, sneaking into her dorm while pretending to study. Holly, already stressed by a computer problem and too much work, was tricked by Sophia into drinking alcohol. The scene showed how dangerous and calculated Sophia’s actions were, creating trouble for both Johnny and Holly.

EJ and Gwen’s secret plans

Meanwhile, EJ and Gwen continued with their secret plans for the hospital gala. EJ showed Gwen a lab still under construction, hinting at a hidden agenda and high-security work.

Gwen worried about the money and ethical issues, but EJ reassured her and gave cash to bribe an electrician so the project stayed secret. Their story added mystery and set up possible future problems with the hospital and the gala.

Chad and Cat’s romantic distraction

Chad went to Cat’s apartment to help with gala plans, but their talk quickly turned to romance. While sharing a few intimate moments, they also worked on tasks, like assigning Jennifer to write about Dr. Tom Horton.

Their scene showed how Salem characters juggle personal feelings and responsibilities. Their time together was suddenly cut short by a citywide blackout.

Belle’s oversight of EJ

Belle found out that changes in the hospital’s ownership affected John’s will, so she decided to keep a close eye on EJ. She confronted him about possibly mishandling her father’s money, showing she was determined to protect her family’s interests.

This story acted as a moral contrast to EJ and Gwen’s scheming, highlighting the ongoing tension between trust, ambition, and family legacy in Salem.

The power outage

When the city went dark, many characters faced danger and stress. Chad and Cat had to deal with each other and work without light. Gwen got trapped in her lab, and EJ and Belle were stuck in a hospital elevator. Xander and Sarah were also stranded at home. The blackout caused tension, revealed secrets, and created drama across Salem on Days of Our Lives.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock