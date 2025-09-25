Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer reveals the origins of Jake Sully's new enemies

James Cameron is back with another iconic instalment of the Avatar franchise. The much-awaited trailer has been released, and audiences can not stop gushing about the new developments. Jake Sully and his family will face some new rivals and challenges on their journey in the world of Pandora. The film is set to be released this December.

The trailer gave some a glimpse into the intentions of Varang (Oona Chaplin), the leader of the Ash clan. New rivals, creatures, and a catastrophic conflict which can endanger the Na'vi and the Sully family are all teased in the new trailer.

The third chapter has introduced a new clan called the Ash people, also called the Mangkwan Clan. They belong to the Na’vi tribe from the volcanic region of Pandora. These people are very different from anyone else as they make use of fire as a weapon, which poses a lethal threat to Jake Sully and the other Na'vi.

The leader of the Ash clan, Varang, who is played by Oona Chaplin, joins hands with Colonel Miles Quaritch, who is played by Stephen Lang in his iconic role, making a return to the franchise. Their alliance will create more trouble and ignite multifaceted wars on land, air and also sea.

Avatar: Fire and Ash - About the trailer breakdown/ expected plotline



This trailer, which went live on Thursday, gave viewers insight into the Ash clan's motives and their mindset. Oona Chaplin plays Varang in the opening scene, narrating her past. "This is the only pure thing in this world," she continues in an eerily frightening tone. The mountain was the source of the fire. Our forests were burned. Eywa did not arrive despite my people's cries for assistance. In this trailer, Jake and Neytiri continue their life without their son, Neteyam. The grief follows them as they endure strength, both physically and emotionally.

The Ash clan would support Miles Quaritch, played by Stephen Lang, in his conflict with Jake Sully, portrayed by none other than Sam Worthington, and the Metkayina, as was previously disclosed.

Now that Jake, alongside Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri and their kids, have realised that humans may live there without masks, in the recent instalment, they have to face a horrific Na'vi war and an unrelenting human threat.

The new creatures put further pressure on Pandora as the Ash people declare the start of their reign of fire and devastation, starting a conflict that could change the course of events for the Na'vi and the Sully family.

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Cast members

The cast members who are returning are Oona Chaplin, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, which will be released in theatres across the globe on December 19, 2025.