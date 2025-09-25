How many heroes did Marvel Zombies kill off? Every character who died, explained

The Disney+ animated miniseries Marvel Zombies pulled no punches in terms of gore and shock value. Unlike other Marvel Studios projects that balance darkness with family-friendly humor, this series embraced its TV-MA rating and delivered brutal character deaths.

In fact, Marvel Zombies killed off dozens of heroes and villains from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, offering fans a chilling glimpse of what happens when the zombie virus spreads unchecked in the multiverse.

How many characters were killed in Marvel Zombies?

Across its four episodes, Marvel Zombies confirmed the deaths (or undead transformations) of over 30 characters, including some of the MCU’s most beloved Avengers. The series wastes no time showing the chaos of the apocalypse, with many heroes already zombified before the story even begins.

The first episode alone saw shocking losses like Kate Bishop, vaporized by a blast from a zombified Captain Marvel, and Riri Williams / Ironheart, who was last seen overwhelmed by hordes of the undead. Fan-favorites such as Hawkeye, Iron Man, and Captain America were confirmed dead or reanimated as zombies, while Wanda Maximoff reigned supreme as the “Queen of the Dead.” The undead Okoye, Ghost, and Abomination also added to the season’s blood-soaked tally, with Melina Vostokoff brutally impaled by Okoye’s spear.

Episode 2 featured fewer deaths, but they hit harder. Shang-Chi’s father, Wenwu, sacrificed himself after passing on the Ten Rings, while John Walker was torn apart by zombie Namor. The most emotional exit came from Yelena Belova, who chose to stay behind at the Raft, apparently sealing her fate.

Episode 3 raised the stakes even further in New Asgard. Rocket and Groot were wiped out instantly by the Infinity Gauntlet, while Thanos himself was finally ended when T’Challa pushed both of them into Wakanda’s vibranium core — destroying the Mad Titan at the cost of his own life. Other shocking deaths included Baron Zemo, Jimmy Woo, and Red Guardian, all of whom succumbed to zombified Asgardians.

The finale of Marvel Zombies unleashed Wanda’s undead army in a climactic battle. The Asgardian king Valkyrie, mystical warriors like Sara Wolfe and London Master, and the formidable Blade Knight all fell during the onslaught. Thor became one of Wanda’s most powerful soldiers before Hulk ultimately crushed his head, while Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne met grisly ends in battle. Even Shang-Chi, a core survivor for much of the series, was eventually bitten and turned.

In total, the body count in Marvel Zombies is staggering. Between longtime Avengers, cosmic heavyweights, and street-level fighters, the show eliminated an unprecedented number of MCU heroes, cementing its place as Marvel Studios Animation’s most violent story yet.

What is Marvel Zombies all about?

Set in the alternate timeline first introduced in What If...?, Marvel Zombies expands the universe where Earth’s mightiest heroes were infected by a mysterious virus. The four-episode series follows survivors like Kamala Khan, Riri Williams, Blade Knight, and Shang-Chi as they struggle to fight back against an unstoppable wave of undead superpowered beings.

The story begins with Kamala and Riri trying to carry a device that could save humanity while fending off zombies led by Okoye and Wanda. Later, alliances form and shatter at the Raft, with Namor tearing through survivors. In the following episode, the focus shifts to New Asgard, where the Queen of the Dead reveals herself and Thor faces his downfall. Eventually, the finale delivers an epic showdown between Wanda’s horde and Infinity Hulk, who had absorbed the power of the Infinity Stones.

Throughout the series, Kamala Khan serves as the emotional core, trying to hold the team together while making impossible choices. By the end, Wanda nearly convinces her to help reshape the world using Hulk’s stolen power, leading to a surreal cliffhanger that questions whether reality itself has been restored — or manipulated.

By killing off over 30 heroes and villains, the show proved that in the multiverse, not even the strongest Avengers are safe. For fans craving horror and high stakes, Marvel Zombies delivered a terrifyingly unforgettable ride.