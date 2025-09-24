How is Marvel Zombies related to What If? Explained

The animated miniseries Marvel Zombies continues the darker side of Marvel storytelling by revisiting a world first teased in What If…?. While Marvel Zombies stands as its own project, the roots of its story can be traced directly to the anthology episode, titled What If… Zombies?!, from season 1. Fans of both the MCU and the comics recognise the name from Robert Kirkman’s 2005 series, but this latest Disney+ release takes the concept into new territory, building on the foundations already hinted at.

The animated miniseries Marvel Zombies leans into grittier, more apocalyptic themes. With only four episodes, it tells a condensed but impactful story about sacrifice, survival, and hope amid chaos. So how exactly do the two shows connect?

How Marvel Zombies builds on What If...?

The connection between the two animated series is direct and central. Marvel Zombies follows up on the plot of the 2021 episode, titled What If… Zombies?!, where a quantum virus turned many of the superheroes into zombies. That story ended with three major heroes, namely Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and Black Panther, ending up facing a zombie Thanos, who also had the Infinity Gauntlet. Instead of wrapping up that plot within the series, Marvel chose to give it more space through a dedicated spin-off.

This approach lets Marvel Zombies take risks the anthology never did. It shows the fallout of the plague, the sacrifices of surviving heroes, and the rise of new figures like Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop, and Riri Williams. At the same time, it leans into the horror of seeing familiar heroes like Wanda Maximoff and Thanos as terrifying villains. Where What If...? only hinted at possibilities, Marvel Zombies fully commits to them, offering a darker and more complete story.

In short, What If...? planted the seed, but Marvel Zombies grows it into a larger narrative that explores both the cost of survival and the chance of redemption in a broken world.

What is Marvel Zombies all about?

Marvel Zombies is a 2025 animated miniseries created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells for Disney+. It is Marvel Studios Animation’s first series rated TV-MA, which gives it the freedom to explore gore and violence in ways the MCU has not attempted before. Released on September 24, 2025, it consists of four episodes and forms part of Phase Six of the MCU.

The show takes place in the alternate timeline introduced in What If… Zombies?!. The virus has spread across the globe, and most of Earth’s mightiest heroes have fallen. Survivors travel across a ruined landscape, searching for a way to stop the plague once and for all. Kamala Khan takes on a central role, described by the creators as the “Frodo” of the series. She is joined by allies like Ironheart, Kate Bishop, Red Guardian, and Yelena Belova. Together, they face not just hordes of zombies but also corrupted versions of their former heroes.

By focusing on survival, sacrifice, and the dangers of a world overtaken by superpowered undead, Marvel Zombies expands the MCU in bold new ways. Fans who wanted closure after the events of What If… Zombies?! now have a series that not only answers those questions but also raises the stakes higher than ever.